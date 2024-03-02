Best Support Class tier list for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20

The best Support Legends bring about a dynamic shift in the tier list for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20. As the battle for dominance intensifies, some of the best ones stand out as unparalleled assets for their team. From strategic utility to tactical prowess, these Legends offer exceptional support capabilities to turn the tide of any unfavoured situation.

It's common for players to feel confused while choosing among the best Support Legends for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20. Hence, today's guide will provide a comprehensive tier list featuring the best Support Legends for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best Support Legends tier list for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20

Apex Legends Season 20 offers 25 Legends, divided into four Classes, namely Assault, Skirmisher, Support, and Controller. Five Support Legends have already established themselves in this list. These Legends are ranked based on five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D, with S being the highest tier and D the lowest.

S tier

Support Legends in the S tier are currently considered meta and have a high pick rate. They offer versatile utility and can often turn the tide of the battle. The best Support Legend for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 in the S-tier list is

Conduit

Conduit (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Conduit was introduced as a Support Legend in Apex Legends Season 19. Her abilities assist her teammates by offering temporary healing and quick resets in case of enemy attacks. The tactical ability, Power Surge, creates a defensive shield for Conduit and her teammates in times of danger. This is useful in maps like World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20, disrupting enemy movements or forcing them out of cover.

Her Ultimate ability, Energy Barricade, creates an electrified field that slows down and damages enemies who pass through it. Apart from these abilities, Conduit possesses passive abilities that grant her increased speed while moving toward allies and faster shield recharge while using ultimate acceleration.

A-tier

The Legends in this tier list are viable and effective with their utilities and help teammates in crucial situations. The best Support Legend for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 in the A tier is

Loba

Loba (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Loba is a Support class Legend in Apex Legends. Her tactical ability, Burglar’s Best Fiend, lets her throw a Jump Drive Bracelet that lets her teleport to its location, giving her the mobility to reposition quickly, escape danger, or surprise her enemies.

Additionally, her Ultimate ability, Black Market Boutique, lets her place a device that allows her squad to access nearby loot, which is effective in maps like World's Edge. Teammates can use the device to select and take items from its inventory, making Loba one of the best support Legends for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

B tier

The Legend in this tier is effective but lacks in some situations. These Legends can contribute to team compositions and strategies effectively. The best Support Legends for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 in the B tier is

Mirage

Mirage (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mirage can be the best Support Legend if you use his ability properly, which revolves around deception and misdirection, making him a tricky opponent to pin down. His tactical ability is Psyche Out, where Mirage deploys a holographic decoy of himself to distract enemies and provide cover. This can be useful for defensive and offensive sites to bait enemy fire.

His Ultimate ability, Vanishing Act, where he deploys a team of decoys while cloaking himself, allows him and his teammates to reposition or flank enemies undetected. This is excellent for the World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 to initiate engagements and escape dangerous situations.

C tier

The Legends in this list are average and considered less viable or less commonly used than others. The Support Legend for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 in the C tier is

Lifeline

Lifeline (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Lifeline is a key Legend for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20, valued for her ability to heal and support teammates. Her kit provides medical assistance and important supplies. Her tactical ability, D.O.C. Heal Drone, deploys a drone that can heal nearby teammates automatically over time. This is helpful during and after battles in World's Edge, letting Lifeline's teammates remain healthy without requiring manual healing items.

While Lifeline is a valuable legend, she does have some limitations. Her Care Package Ultimate ability provides useful loot, but it can be predictable and attract enemy attention. Other teams may set up an ambush around the Care Package drop location, waiting for Lifeline and her teammates to arrive and collect the loot.

D tier

The Legends in D-tier are the weakest choices in the game. These often have abilities that are deemed less useful or impactful compared to others. The Support Legend for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 in the D tier is

Newcastle

Newcastle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Newcastle has useful abilities for winning battles, like a shield he can move around to protect himself and his team, which is very effective in preventing third parties from enemies in World's Edge. He also can revive his teammates while being protected by his shield. His ultimate ability helps him jump to a teammate's location and create electric walls that can protect his team and attack enemies.

Overall, Newcastle isn't relevant in the current meta of World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20, but he can be useful in some situations.

