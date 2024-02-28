How to play Mirage in Apex Legends

Mirage is a Support Class Legend in Apex Legends. He is a holographic trickster who projects holograms to dupe his enemies. Perfect for creative players, the character's playstyle is extremely versatile. Though his entire kit revolves around projecting decoys, you can use his abilities in a multitude of ways to suit your playstyle in the game.

Despite not being in the meta for the past four years and more, the Apex Legends Season 20 overhaul has made Mirage a superb Legend in the game. If you've never tried him out, there is no better time to do so.

Keep reading for a detailed guide on how to use Mirage and his holographic abilities in the best manner.

What are Mirage's abilities in Apex Legends?

Expand Tweet

Mirage's kit in Apex Legends can do wonders for you and your team if you have an aggressive playstyle. Check out his abilities below:

Now You See Me (Passive): Mirage is cloaked whenever he revives a teammate or uses a Respawn Beacon. When he gets knocked down, he is cloaked for five seconds, allowing players to evade to safety for easy revives. After a revive, the revived player and Mirage will remain cloaked for three seconds or until they whip out their weapons.

Mirage is cloaked whenever he revives a teammate or uses a Respawn Beacon. When he gets knocked down, he is cloaked for five seconds, allowing players to evade to safety for easy revives. After a revive, the revived player and Mirage will remain cloaked for three seconds or until they whip out their weapons. Psyche Out (Tactical): You deploy a holographic decoy that is controllable. When spawned, it will initially copy whatever the player was doing, i.e., running, walking, or crouching. However, you can use your interact button to make it copy all your actions other than climbing. Any enemies that shoot your decoy will be pinged in the game.

You deploy a holographic decoy that is controllable. When spawned, it will initially copy whatever the player was doing, i.e., running, walking, or crouching. However, you can use your interact button to make it copy all your actions other than climbing. Any enemies that shoot your decoy will be pinged in the game. Life of the Party (Ultimate): You will deploy an entire team of controllable decoys to distract all enemies.

Here are the unit's Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends Season 20:

Level 2 Upgrades

Revive Master: Allies that are revived by you will generate 75HP over time.

Allies that are revived by you will generate 75HP over time. More of Me: Gain an additional Ultiate decoy while simultaneously reducing the cooldown of your Ultimate Ability by 30%.

Level 3 Upgrades

Me Two: Gain an additional Psyche Out charge. You can have two active decoys using your Tactical ability.

Gain an additional Psyche Out charge. You can have two active decoys using your Tactical ability. Bamboozle Bonus: Refresh your Tactical ability for usage upon successfully bamboozling enemies with your deployed Psyche Out.

How to use Mirage in Apex Legends

Expand Tweet

Mirage is perfect for players who want to toy with their opponents in Apex Legends. Hit kit has a mix of supportive and offensive elements, providing you with a great deal of versatility.

Whether you're holed up in a building, taking a team fight, or simply traversing through an open ground, you should always use Psyche Out. Having a free-running decoy in a team of three is a great distraction and, in most cases, saves you from being shot first. Use it to nuke your enemies and get a free ping on their location. You can coordinate with your team to flush out the attackers.

As for your ultimate ability, you should always use it in every team fight in Apex Legends, considering its very short cooldown. You can use it to pull off some bold revives because it cloaks both you and your teammates.

There isn't a distinctive guide for this Legend. The more creative you are with his holograms, the better results you will see. Hop in a few pub matches and try out his amazing kit. His overhaul in Season 20 has made him one of the best Support Legends on the roster.

For more Sportskeeda Apex Legends guides, check the links below:

Wraith guide || Lifeline guide || Loba guide || Ash guide