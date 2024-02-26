5 best Legends for Olympus in Apex Legends Ranked Season 20

In the ever-evolving world of Apex Legends, certain Legends stand out as champions among others with their playstyle and unique abilities in Olympus. Whether you prefer to outmaneuver your opponents with speed and agility or hold ground with steadfast defense, there are legends to suit every playstyle in the game.

In Apex Legends, Olympus offers open spaces for long-range engagements and tight corners for close-range fights, making it a dynamic and challenging map for the players. The current meta has changed the gaming scene, making it hard for players to pick the best Legends for Olympus.

If you're struggling with who to opt for, here's a detailed guide to help choose the five best Legends suitable for Olympus in the Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Bloodhound, Bangalore, Conduit, and other best Legends for Olympus in Apex Legends Ranked Season 20

1) Bloodhound

Bloodhound (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Bloodhound is quite popular in Apex Legends, known for their tracking abilities and the best scan Legend in the current meta. Their versatility on the virtual battlefield, whether on offense or defense, is unmatched. They are among the versatile Legends who can be extremely helpful for solo and team play.

Their tracking ability is very effective and allows you to reveal nearby enemies and traps, giving early intel to be cautious and plan accordingly. Overall, when it comes to the best Legend for Olympus, Bloodhound is one of them.

2) Bangalore

Bangalore (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Bangalore is an ideal Legend for clearing out angles. She can deploy smoke grenades to provide cover for herself and her teammates, while simultaneously blocking out enemy vision.

Additionally, the ultimate ability, Rolling Thunder, calls in a concentrated artillery strike on a designated area. It works best to clear out enemies from a given space, or it can also be used as a getaway tool when required.

3) Conduit

Conduit (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Conduit is the 25th character added to Apex Legends, and also the best support. Her ability to provide temporary healing is beneficial for team fights and helps to reset quicker when getting third-partied by other opponents.

Her ultimate ability, Energy Barricade, can create a field of energy by launching seven titan batteries. This results in a long barricade that acts as an obstacle. It slows down enemies and also causes them to suffer damage as long as they stay within its range. When playing Conduit, you should never be the one diving headfirst into combat.

4) Revenant

Revenant (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Revenant is an ideal Legend for solo queue and a perfect pick for players who have exceptional aim and can lead the team with tactical entry. His unique ability, Assassin’s Instinct, helps to locate low-health enemies while supplying enhanced movement abilities, such as faster crouch walking and improved wall climbing.

The Revenant Pounce ability enables you to close the distance between yourself and the opponent. Meanwhile, the ultimate ability, Forged Shadow, allows you to create a hardened shadow barrier that can block incoming damage.

5) Rampart

Rampart (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Rampart is a defensive Legend recommended for players aiming to strengthen their position in Olympus. Her recent buffs have made her a popular choice in the current meta. Further, her ability to scan ring consoles provides valuable information, enabling you to position yourself in optimal locations.

Rampart's weapon, Sheila, is arguably the most effective in the game. Her new perks allow her to carry an extra ammo stack. This has also improved Sheila's handling and spin-up time, faster Sheila reload and Amped cover, and a -20% ultimate cooldown. All of these enhancements elevate her power, making her stand out on the battlefield.

