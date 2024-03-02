Best Recon class tier list for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20

The best Recon characters for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 can add the most value to the team. This can be done in many ways, including clearing nearby areas and paving the path to safer zones to secure the winners' title. However, it can be difficult to adapt to the playstyle required for the four legends present in the Recon class.

One of the most important tasks of these characters is to scout the map and gather information about enemy squads. While all of the Recon legends can do so, some stand out more than others as they can contribute to a gunfight and increase their chances of winning.

Here's a look at the best Recon class legends for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: This list reflects the author's opinion and can differ for every individual.

Apex Legends Season 20 best Recon class tier list for World’s Edge

Expand Tweet

Here's a quick tier list of the best Recon class characters for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20:

S-Tier

Bloodhound

Bloodhound best Recon in World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via EA)

Bloodhound is one of the earliest heroes in Apex Legends’ roster. They have immense potential in the right hands and can dominate the map with an active scan, Eye of the Allfather, and reveal enemy footsteps with the Tracker Passive. The only drawback to their signature ability is that it can scan a limited space in front of the legend and could miss someone hiding around the corners.

Their ultimate skill, Beast of the Hunt, turns down the saturation of the map and highlights enemies in red for easy eliminations. Bloodhound also gains movement speed with this and can extend the ability’s duration with every kill. They are placed in the highest tier because their ability can propel a team to capture map area and take head-on fights on World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

A-Tier

Seer

Seer for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 for best recon list (Image via EA)

Seer is one of the more recent additions in Apex Legends. His abilities are disruptive and can be used to corner a team into disadvantageous positions with ease. His passive ability, Heart Seeker, can detect enemy squads through map terrain. This, combined with his signature ability, Focus of Attention, can disorient enemies and obscure their ability to move at full speed.

Seer’s ultimate ability, Exhibit, can detect all enemies in a dome-like area and help you win gunfights with ease on World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

Crypto

Crypto for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 for best recon list (Image via EA)

Crypto is one of the most unique characters in the game, and his drone can work wonders in World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20. The character can use this ability to collect banners of fallen teammates, revive them, and scan beacons to gain positional information.

Moreover, this drone can detect enemies in an area and highlight them. His ultimate ability, Drone EMP, can eat away a chunk of the enemy’s armor and stun them through map terrain. This can help you secure the best positions on World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

A-Tier

Vantage

Vantage for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via EA)

Vantage is a hybrid Recon legend in this battle royale, as she features a highly accurate Sniper rifle for the ultimate ability. She can zoom in on enemy squads to gain information about the number of members alive as well as their armor levels. Her signature ability is mobility-based and can be used to gain higher ground or escape difficult situations.

Vantage’s passive ability provides a marker that shows you the bullet drop of almost every weapon with a tiny circle on the reticle when scoped in. This can be very helpful for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends guides, updates, and news.

Newcastle guide || When will Season 20 end || Wattson guide || Genbuten Settings || sweet settings || iiTzTimmy Settings || Dropped Settings