5 best team compositions for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20

The best team compositions for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20 will be considerably different from those in other maps. The Legends picked will also differ per the player’s rank. With the introduction of the Perk System in Season 20, some Legends are unconvincingly powerful. When placed on a team, they become invincible; thus, several team compositions featuring these Legends became meta for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20.

As the meta fluctuates due to the addition of new Legends to the roster and updates, the best team composition for each map changes depending on the meta Legends. This motivates players to master as many Legends as possible to keep the gameplay engaging.

This article will list the five best team compositions for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: Some Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Best team compositions for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20

The following section will list all the best team compositions that players can pick while playing Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20:

1) Horizon, Fuse, and Bloodhound

Horizon (Image via Electronic Arts)

A composition of Horizon, Fuse, and Bloodhound is one of the best teams for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20. Horizon plays a bit more aggressively than her teammates to look for potential fights that will benefit her squad. While fighting, Fuse continuously keeps pressuring adversaries with Knuckle Clusters, and Horizon's Ultimate ensures the opponents are in the Knuckle Cluster's radius.

Fuse can also keep the enemies trapped in a space with his Ultimate, while Bloodhound scans the adversaries to let his teammates know their location.

2) Revenant, Catalyst, and Bangalore

Revenant (Image via Electronic Arts)

This roster comprising Revenant, Catalyst, and Bangalore is one of the best team compositions that allows players to dominate the entire map with ease. Bangalore smokes the enemies off to disrupt their vision, while Revenant takes advantage of that and wipes the squad. Catalyst anchors a designated space to make sure her allies are safe.

In the final rings, both Bangalore and Catalyst can utilize their Ultimates to gain control of a portion of the map. Catalyst’s wall allows her to divide a section, which enables her teammates to rotate around it safely and catch the enemies off-guard.

3) Crypto, Caustic, and Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie (Image via Electronic Arts)

Caustic is one of the best Controller class legends in Apex Legends Season 20 due to the introduction of the Perk System. Crypto surveys the area for his team to make sure it is safe, while Caustic takes control of it with his Nox Gas Trap. In a Fight, both Legends can play aggressively by utilizing their Ultimates, while Mad Maggie keeps dealing damage with her Drill.

While pushing into an opposition team, Mad Maggie can deploy her Ultimate to deal significant damage and stun foes.

4) Lifeline, Seer, and Wraith

Wraith (Image via Electronic Arts)

Wraith received a significant buff with the release of Season 20, making her an excellent Legend. All picks in this team composition collaborate well. While fighting, Seer uses his Tactical to expose the opponents' health and position, allowing Wraith to beam them down, resulting in an easy squad wipe.

Lifeline can use her Ultimate to keep her teammates supplied with healing items. Additionally, Wraith can utilize her Ultimate to get herself and her teammates out of immediate danger, increasing their chances of winning.

5) Vantage, Valkyrie, and Wattson

Valkyrie (Image via Electronic Arts)

As Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20 features several mountains, this is one of the best team compositions for this map. Vantage can use her Tactical to easily get to out-of-reach places and take shots with her Ultimate, potentially securing a knockdown.

Wattson, with her Parameter Security, gains control of a constructed space while Valkyrie and Vantage fight. Valkyrie uses her Tactical to drive the opponents out of the cover; when in a tricky situation, she can also use her Skyward Dive to get her squad members out.

