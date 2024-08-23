5 best weapons for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Season 22

Apart from Legends, players need meta-defining weapons to be impactful while playing Broken Moon in Apex Legends. Since a part of the title’s meta depends on the weapons, the developers tend to tweak them after each season, usually either lowering their damage per shot or magazine size. With Broken Moon being one of the newest maps and featured in the Ranked Leagues, players need the best weapons to secure their win and gain RP.

This article lists the five best weapons for Broken Moon in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Best weapons for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Season 22

1) Hemlok Burst AR

Hemlok Burst AR (Image via EA)

The Hemlok Burst AR is an excellent choice for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Season 22. Despite receiving a few nerfs, this Assault Rifle is still one of the game's best weapons. Since the Heavy ammo didn't receive any changes to its stack, players can still hoard the same amount of bullets as they could before.

The Hemlok Burst AR is a viable choice for long-range fights and can vaporize enemies in mid-range fights. Its high DPS capability allows it to hail supreme among all ARs.

2) Havoc Rifle

Havoc Rifle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Even after receiving significant nerfs, the Havoc Rifle is still a hard-hitting weapon that can decimate enemies in an instant. Each mag can now only hold four bullets less than it used to hold. However, this weapon can still shred adversaries in an instant due to its hard-hitting nature.

The Havoc Rifle can be used as a primary weapon and a secondary weapon depending on what the player needs. In mid-range fights, with a good zoomed scope, players can easily secure some knockdowns. In close-range fights, Havoc is destined to win against all weapons as each bullet deals significantly more damage than other ARs.

3) Mozambique Akimbo

Mozambique in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Released in Season 22, Mozambique Akimbo is an excellent choice for those wanting to roam around the map and look for fights. The number of bullets this weapon can hold in its magazine is quite impressive and is enough to secure not one but two knockdowns.

Since Mozambique can fit a Hammerpoint Rounds Hop-Up, its Akimbo version is quite lethal. Additionally, the care packages feature this weapon's gold variant, which comes with Hammerpoints and a golden Shotgun Bolt.

4) Flatline

Flatline in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If the Hemlok Burst AR is not your forte and you like weapons that use Heavy ammo, Flatline is ideal for you. Although it received a nerf in its magazine size, this weapon can still deal a hefty amount of damage to its opponents.

Since Flatline is a full auto weapon, players can easily use it to fight enemies at long, mid, or close range. While this weapon can hit the enemies hard, the recoil also hits the users hard. If not controlled properly, players may end up missing all of their shots.

As the reworked version of Broken Moon in Apex Legends mostly features mid-range fights, Flatline can be the go-to choice for most players when playing Broken Moon in Apex Legends.

5) Sentinel

Sentinel in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

While it may be a little uncommon, players should consider picking Sentinel up when playing Broken Moon in Apex Legends. The weapon is one of the best sniper rifles in the game that can easily help players secure knockdowns just after landing or in later parts of the match.

Sentinel deals a whopping 70 damage per shot. Since it can be charged/amped up with a Shield Cell boosting each shot’s damage by 25%, each amped-up shot deals 88 damage per body shot. Those who like sniping in this free-to-play battle royale title should be picking up Sentinel every match as it can easily deal a hefty amount of damage to the adversaries.

