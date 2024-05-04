Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released a trailer revealing the upcoming Broken Moon rework to the community. Broken Moon was first introduced to players in Season 15 Eclipse as a Battle Royale map. Its rework is set to be released upon the launch of Season 21 Upheaval.

This article takes a look at all the details known about the Broken Moon rework in Apex Legends Season 21 Upheaval.

What does Apex Legends Season 21 Upheaval Broken Moon rework bring to the table?

The Broken Moon rework in Apex Legends is set to completely change the layout of the map. Respawn Entertainment has added various constructions to the space and shut off some paths to give the environment a fresh look. The developer has also introduced a few POIs (Points of Interest) and a revamped Promenade.

New POI: Quarantine Zone

Quarantine Zone in the Broken Moon rework (Image via EA)

The Promenade has been replaced with the Quarantine Zone. Respawn Entertainment has removed the cliff in the middle and placed Ziprails inside the POI.

New POI: Breaker Wharf

Breaker Wharf (Image via EA)

The Breaker Wharf has been moved from the top-left part of Broken Moon and is now located where Backup Atmostation once was. The POI has been tweaked a little to offer players engaging gameplay.

New POI: Space Port

Space Port in the Broken Moon rework (Image via EA)

Space Port is a new POI that has been placed where Breaker Wharf used to be. Although the area is much smaller, it offers good loot to players.

New POI: Cliff Side

Cliff Side (Image via EA)

Cliff Side is also a new POI. It is placed between the Quarantine Zone and the Stasis Array. Compared to its neighboring POIs, it is relatively smaller.

New POI: Solar Pods

Solar Pods in the Broken Moon rework (Image via HoYoverse)

Solar Pods is another new POI right outside The Foundry. The area has several small buildings and some Supply Bins, enough to get players geared. This new loaction also sits near the Cultivation POI.

New POI: Underpass

Underpass (Image via EA)

The Under Pass is located in front of the Production Yard. This POI features multiple constructions and some ziplines to suit the fast-paced gameplay.

New POI: Experimental Labs

Experimental Labs in the Broken Moon rework (Image via EA)

Experimental Labs is placed between the Production Yard and The Foundry to cover up the free space. This POI features a few small buildings.

Other changes

Hazmat Tunnel (Image via EA)

Apart from the POI changes, various rotation areas have been added to Broken Moon. These areas have been added to allow players a faster and safer rotation from one POI to another. The Hazmat Tunnel is the most noticeable of them all as it connects the Terraformer and Quarantine Zone.

