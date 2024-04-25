New map in Apex Legends teased: Expected to release in Season 21

With Season 20 ending soon, well-known leaker Osvaldatore has teased a new map in Apex Legends, and it is expected to be released along with the upcoming Season. Season 21 is set to commence in less than two weeks and is likely scheduled to introduce a brand-new Legend, Alter. Thanks to the leaks, the community witnessed this map and its Points of Interest (POIs).

This article takes a deep dive and discusses this new map in Apex Legends and what players can expect after its release.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

New map in Apex Legends “District” teased

As shown in the above post, the teased new map in Apex Legends, “District,” is a City-like map featuring various POIs. Judging by appearance, it would be one of the smaller maps, unlike the last one released by the developers—Broken Moon. Hence, players will be able to engage in fights more often.

According to the leaks, the map boasts a total of 10 POIs. Based on looks, most will likely have high-tier loot. The leaked POIs are as follows:

Oceania (Unconfirmed)

(Unconfirmed) Street Market

Resort

Fan Slums

Humbert Labs

Hillside

Electro Dam

Drydock Arcade

City Hall

Blossom Drive

Each POI boasts something unique. Among all of District's POIs, Blossom Drive is expected to be the biggest, followed by City Hall, Electro Dam, Hillside, and Humbert Labs.

Blossom Drive is divided into two parts: the main part is surrounded by buildings and cheery blossom trees, while the second one is the main part's entrance. Most locations on the new map in Apex Legends have a cyberpunk style, and it is set at night.

