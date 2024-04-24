Apex Legends For Those Who Dare tournament: Prize pool, schedule, and more

SoaR Gaming is hosting the Apex Legends For Those Who Dare tournament presented by ASUS ROG NA and Intel. Many teams can join the tournament and compete to become the best. Those interested in watching the competition can do so on Twitch.

This article discusses the details of the Apex Legends For Those Who Dare tournament.

Apex Legends For Those Who Dare tournament schedule

The For Those Who Dare tournament presented by ASUS ROG NA and Intel is set to commence on April 26, 2024. The two-month-long competition will end in June. A total of 60 teams can participate in this tournament, and only 20 will qualify for the Grand Finals. Its schedule can be found in the following section:

Qualifier One : April 26-28, 2024 (40 Teams)

: April 26-28, 2024 (40 Teams) Qualifier Two : May 11, 2024 (20 Teams)

: May 11, 2024 (20 Teams) Grand Finals: June 21, 2024 (20 Teams)

During the first qualifier, out of the 40 teams participating, only 10 teams will be able to qualify for the Grand Finals. Likewise, the second qualifier will feature a total of 20 teams and 10 will be able to qualify. After qualifying for the Grand Finals, all 20 teams will compete to win the tournament and its prize pool. The event will be broadcast live by top Apex Legends personalities, hosts, and more.

What is the prize pool of the Apex Legends For Those Who Dare tournament?

This ASUS ROG and Intel-powered competition, organized by SoaR Gaming, features a massive $25,000 prize pool. Alongside the prize pool, the players winning the competition will be able to snag some ASUS ROG peripherals/gears.

The fourth year of ALGS is set to commence in a few weeks with a whopping one million USD prize pool. A total of 40 teams are competing against each other to become the best team in the world. The event will continue for four days, from May 2 to 5, 2024.

