How to get ALGS Split 1 Playoffs Twitch Drops

The Apex Legends Global Series is scheduled to commence on May 2, 2024, and developers have prepared some ALGS Split 1 Playoffs Twitch Drops for the players tuning in to watch the livestream on the Amazon-owned platform. During the tournament, several teams will compete to become the best in the world.

This article details an in-depth guide on how to obtain the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs Twitch Drops.

How to obtain ALGS Split 1 Playoffs Twitch Drops

The fourth year of ALGS will continue for four days. Each matchday, viewers will be able to obtain various in-game cosmetics while watching the livestream. The following section lists all items you can obtain during this period:

“ Crimson Slash ” – Wingman Skin

” – Wingman Skin “ Crimson Clash ” – Conduit Skin

” – Conduit Skin “ Not a Green Screen! ” – Holospray

” – Holospray “ALGNess” – Gun Charm

On May 2, watch the ALGS tournament livestream on Twitch for a total of 30 minutes to obtain the Wingman Skin. On May 3, the Conduit skin will be available to those who watching the livestream for 30 minutes. Similarly, the Holospray, “Not a Green Screen!" will become available on May 4. You can get this cosmetic item by watching the tournament for 30 minutes.

On May 5, the Final day of ALGS, viewers can obtain the “ALGNess” Weapon Charm alongside all four previously available items. That said, you must watch the livestream for a total of two hours to acquire all ALGS Split 1 Playoffs Twitch Drops.

How to claim ALGS Split 1 Playoffs Twitch Drops

Claiming the Split 1 Playoffs Twitch Drops is fairly simple. After completing the Watchtime quota of each drop, follow the instructions detailed below:

Click on your Twitch profile icon on the top-right side of the page.

Navigate towards the “Drops & Rewards” section and open it.

Click on the “Claim” button to finish the process.

Keep in mind that if you don’t have your EA account linked with Twitch, you won't be able to claim the Drops.

