Apex Legends will reportedly feature Akimbo guns

According to a rumor on X from one of the game's most well-known leakers, Osvaldatore, Akimbo guns are expected to be introduced to Apex Legends. While it is not official yet, the Akimbo guns may be released along with the upcoming Season. The next season will also likely feature the brand-new Skirmisher Legend, Alter.

This article details the rumor regarding the Akimbo guns in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Akimbo guns are expected to be introduced in Apex Legends in upcoming seasons

As mentioned earlier, a rumor regarding Akimbo guns is floating around the internet and is courtesy of Osvaldatore, a renowned Apex Legends leaker. According to them, an Akimbo Function is expected to be introduced in Season 21. THis new feature would allow players to dual-wield guns such as the P2020 and Mozambique.

Both the weapons of this Akimbo feature will consume only one slot. Hence, players will be able to pair them up with their favorite weapons in Apex Legends. The author of the X post has also further detailed that if this new feature does not debut alongside Season 21, it will most likely be launched with Season 22 or 23.

Apex Legends Season 21’s release is almost a week away. During the upcoming week, the developers will likely be releasing an array of teasers featuring all of the brand-new content coming to the game.

Alter, a new Skirmisher Class Legend, will also be launched in Season 21. She will be the 26th addition to the title’s Legends roster.

