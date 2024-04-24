Apex Legends Three Strikes Valkyrie bug: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

After the launch of the Urban Assault Collection event, players discovered the Apex Legends Three Strikes Valkyrie bug in the game mode. Introduced alongside the Post Malone Collaboration, Three Strikes entered the game in November 2023. In this game mode, players and their squads will respawn after they die. The process repeats three times before they are eliminated from the match.

Those wondering about the Three Strikes Valkyrie bug in Apex Legends are in the right place as this article discusses possible fixes and reasons.

What is the Apex Legends Three Strikes Valkyrie bug?

The Apex Legends Three Strikes Valkyrie bug occurs when players use Valkyrie. After activating her Ultimate, Skyward Dive, at the end of the thrust, players will get teleported to the middle of the map. If out of the zone, they will ultimately die by taking zone damage. The bug also teleports teammates that are attached to the Valkyrie Ultimate ability.

What are the possible reasons for the Apex Legends Three Strikes Valkyrie bug and how to fix it

Reasons for the Apex Legends Three Strikes Valkyrie bug

The officials have not addressed the issue and players are unsure what the cause of the bug is. It is most likely related to the game mode as it has not occurred in the TRIO and Ranked Leagues game modes. Therefore, those who want to enjoy the Three Strikes game mode must be cautious.

Potential fixes for the Three Strikes Valkyrie bug in Apex Legends

As officials have yet to address the possible issue of the bug, its fixes remain unknown. Hence, to secure wins while playing Three Strikes, you're recommended not to play as Valkyrie. This will significantly lower your chances of getting teleported into another part of the map, and increase your chance of securing a win.

If one of your teammates is playing as Valkyrie, avoid attaching yourself to their Ultimate ability.

