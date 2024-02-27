Valkyrie is a Skirmisher Legend in Apex Legends. Introduced in Season 9, the character has remained a dominant pick in the game's meta for multiple seasons. However, after the introduction of the new EVAC towers, she saw a significant dip in her pick rate.

Valkyrie's new perks in Season 20 make her a great pick. Her kit, which provides great rotational ability and mobility opportunities, makes her one of the best Legends in the game.

This article provides a detailed analysis of the character's abilities and a distinctive guide to playing her.

What are Valkyrie's abilities in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of Valkyrie's abilities in Apex Legends:

VTOL Jets (Passive Ability): You can access jetpacks in her kit. Hit your jump key to engage your jetpack and cover ground aerially. Jetpacks consume fuel, and a real-time fuel gauge will be displayed on the right side of your screen.

You can access jetpacks in her kit. Hit your jump key to engage your jetpack and cover ground aerially. Jetpacks consume fuel, and a real-time fuel gauge will be displayed on the right side of your screen. Missile Swarm (Tactical Ability): Valkyrie shoots 12 missiles in a 4x3 array, dealing damage in a 1.25-meter radius. All enemies struck by this ability are dealt 25 damage and slowed for two seconds. However, you need a minimum of 12 meters of vertical clearance to use this ability.

Valkyrie shoots 12 missiles in a 4x3 array, dealing damage in a 1.25-meter radius. All enemies struck by this ability are dealt 25 damage and slowed for two seconds. However, you need a minimum of 12 meters of vertical clearance to use this ability. Skyward Dive (Ultimate Ability): You charge your jetpack to launch yourself and your team into the air. You can climb a maximum of 135 meters into the air and enter into a skydive, similar to using a Jump Tower in the game.

Furthermore, Season 20 brings the character the following Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends:

Level 2 Upgrades

Extra Thrusters: Launch 15% higher with Skyward Dive.

Launch 15% higher with Skyward Dive. Aerial Expert: Increase VTOL Jets' horizontal speed and acceleration, improving your burst mobility.

Level 3 Upgrades

Full Coverage: Modify the Missile Swarm ability pattern from 4x3 to 3x5 grid.

Modify the Missile Swarm ability pattern from 4x3 to 3x5 grid. Fuel Depot: Increase VTOL Jets fuel by 25%, allowing you to gain farther distance and elevation.

How to use Valkyrie in Apex Legends

Valkyrie has a hidden passive ability — her Jet-Figher HUD — that allows her to mark and track any enemies in a 250-meter radius when skydiving. You should use this ability to track your enemies and act based on the intel. The enemies will be unaware that they are being tracked. The Kill Leader and Champion Squads will be marked by 'KL' and 'CH,' respectively.

You should also extensively use Missile Swarm. With a short cooldown, Missile Swarm can not only deal 25HP damage but also provide a two-second stun that you can capitalize on in team fights.

Additionally, you are granted great mobility with your VTOL Jets. Not every character in Apex Legends can gain elevation or speed as easily as Valkyrie. Use this ability to swiftly take high ground and heal up.

You can also use it to evade gunshots or ordinances and, better yet, to reposition yourself in advantageous hard-to-reach places. Your creativity will determine how successful you are.

Lastly, Skyward Dive is one of the best rotational tools in the game. You can use this ability to quickly get inside the center zone. If you are an aggressive player, use it to dive into unsuspecting enemies and eliminate them.

