Meet Crystal Yu, the voice behind Alter in Apex Legends

With less than a week left for the release of Alter in Apex Legends, the developers at Respawn Entertainment are teasing the upcoming Season 21 content. They have also unveiled the voice actor of the upcoming Skirmisher Class legend, Alter. This will be the 26th addition to the title's Legend roster. Alter can easily dominate the battlefield with her abilities.

Read on to learn more about the voice actor of Alter in Apex Legends.

Crystal Yu is the voice behind Alter in Apex Legends

Crystal Yu has voiced Alter in Apex Legends, the Skirmisher Legend. She is a well-known Hong Kong-British television film and stage actress. Along with being a VA, she's a director and educator.

Crystal was born in Hong Kong, where she went to London at the early age of 11. In London, she was a part of the Elmhurst School of Dance and Performing Arts, formerly known as Elmhurst Ballet School.

While Crystal was studying, she debuted as an actress and took various roles in multiple TV series. Some of her notable works are listed in the following section:

Dream Team - Mei

Diamond Geezer - Ping

Casualty - Mingmei Ducheng, Lily Chao

Spirit Warriors - Jiao

Chimerica - Mary Chang

Keeping Faith - Dr. Sarah Collins

Soulmates - Lenora

Silverpoint - Charlotte

Doctor Who - Ching Shih

The Sandman - Jackie

Good Omens - Ms Cheng

Among all the roles, Crystal was nominated for the Female Actress of the Year honor at the BEAM Awards in 2016 because of her work as Lily Chao in Casualty.

Crystal has also acted in several movies, which are listed in the section below:

Car jack (Short film) - Club Singer

Shanghai - Lili

Will - Chinese Newsreader

Tossing Myself Off (Short film) - Galaxy Agent

Another Man’s Shoes (Short film) - Kitchen Porter

Weave Wars - Arcadia

Barney - Woman

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby - Lynn

Dancing Through the Shadow - Chun

Permission (Short film) - Rebecca

Deus - Tez Terreau

The One Note Man (Short film) - Conductor

Sunrise - Yan Loi

The fourth year of ALGS commenced on May 2, 2024. A total of 40 teams are competing against each other in this tournament to claim the Champions’ trophy and become the best Apex Legends team in the world.

