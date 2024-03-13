5 best Hemlok Burst AR skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Players who like using Assault Rifles over Marksman Rifles typically seek the best Hemlok Burst AR skins in Apex Legends. This 3-round burst fire weapon is one of the most used weapons in the community since the release of this free-to-play battle royale title. Even in Apex Legends Season 20, this Assault Rifle has one of the highest pick rates among players.

Hemlok is one of the oldest weapons in Apex Legends and hence has an abundance of skins. This article lists the five best Hemlok Burst AR skins that Apex Legends players should use in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

The best Hemlok Burst AR skins that Apex Legends players should use in 2024

1) Gentleman Baller

Gentleman Baller Hemlock Burst AR skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Gentleman Baller is one of the best Hemlok Burst AR skins of the Legendary rarity. It was released as a part of the Season 12 Defiance battle pass. Players had to purchase the battle pass with 950 Apex Coins and reach level 100 to unlock this skin in Apex Legends.

Since Gentleman Baller is a reactive weapon skin, players are encouraged to secure additional kills to fully evolve the weapon. The weapon evolves once players earn a kill in the Apex Legends arena.

2) Cardiac Assault

Cardiac Assault Hemlock Burst AR skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Among the best Hemlok Burst AR skins is Cardiac Assault, which many players find ideal due to its elegant appearance. It was introduced as a part of the Monsters Within Event in 2021. Later, this Legendary Skin was made available in Apex Packs and craftable with Crafting Materials.

During the event, players needed to pay 2400 Crafting Materials to unlock Cardiac Assault. Currently, the skin is available for crafting in Apex Legends for 1200 Crafting Materials. Judging by how many players are using the skin daily, it is considered one of the most popular ones.

3) Synthetic Fiber

Synthetic Fiber Hemlock Burst AR skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Legendary skin, Synthetic Fiber, is considered one of the best Hemlok Burst AR skins due to its sleek design. Released as a part of the Cybernetic Soldier Bundle, it was made available during the New Moon Store in July 2023. The skin's black and orange theme makes it visually striking and enticing to players.

Players must pay 2500 Apex Coins, as they will have to purchase an entire bundle to obtain the skin. Being a bundle-exclusive cosmetic, players must wait for it to appear in the in-game store to purchase it.

4) Terminated

Terminated Hemlock Burst AR skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Terminated is one of the best Hemlok Burst AR skins, which was in Apex Legends as a part of the Unshackled Event in April 2022. The Event also featured a brand-new game mode named Flashpoint. This Legendary tier skin features a futuristic look with a blue and green body.

Apex Legends players must pay 1800 Apex Coins or 2400 Crafting materials to unlock this cosmetic. Currently, players can obtain this Legendary Hemlok Burst AR skin by spending 1200 Crafting Materials since the devs have made it available for crafting.

5) Mossy Hardware

Mossy Hardware Hemlock Burst AR skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mossy Hardware concludes our list of best Hemlock Burst AR skins in Apex Legends. This legendary Hemlock cosmetic first appeared in the Apex store in March 2020. Later, it returned to the item store in May 2022, May, and September 2023.

Mossy Hardware was available on the store page for 10500 Legend Tokens or 1800 Apex Coins. To purchase this legendary rarity cosmetic in Apex Legends, players must have unlocked “The Cyberian” in their collection.

