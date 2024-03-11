5 best Peacekeeper skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Players who prefer high-octane, close-range battles always seek the best Peacekeeper skins in Apex Legends. The single-fire shotgun has been popular in the community since the release of the battle royale's beta phase. Even in the 20th season of the game, the weapon has one of the highest pick rates among fans of the game.

With the ability to inflict a minimum of 73 damage in close range, Peacekeeper is a must-pick weapon for shotgun connoisseurs. Moreover, with the help of proper attachments, such as Disruptor rounds, it can wreak havoc in the arena.

This article lists the five best Peacekeeper skins in Apex Legends to enhance your gameplay for 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion

List of best Peacekeeper skins in Apex Legends for 2024

1) Jadeite Retribution

Jadeite Retribution Peacekeeper (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

To celebrate the Lunar New Year (Year of the Rabbit) during Season 15 of Apex Legends, the developers released Jadeite Retribution as an ultimate reward for the Collection Event named Celestial Sunrise. Players needed to purchase the whole Celestial collection of 24 Epic and Legendary skins to unlock this legendary reactive skin.

Players can buy the Event packs for 700 Apex Coins and 1800 Apex Coins in order to purchase any legendary item.

The Jadeite Retribution skin features an ornamental look, flaunting a green, red, and golden color combination. Judging by the hype during its release, it can be considered one of the best Peacekeeper skins in Apex Legends so far.

2) Frostbite

Frostbite Peacekeeper (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Frostbite Peacekeeper skin was introduced as a part of a Battle Pass asset during Season 3 of Apex Legends. As this skin was locked behind the premium section, players worldwide had to purchase the Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins in order to add it to their inventory. Moreover, players had to grind to level 100 to unlock it.

The Frostbite skin has a simple look, featuring a silver-colored body with a sky-blue touch at the front.

3) The Lonestar

The Lonestar Peacekeeper (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Lonestar is a legendary rarity Peackekeeper skin that features the classy look of a Sawed-Off. Its whole body is painted brown with a touch of gold. However, it isn’t a part of any Themed or Collection Event in Apex Legends.

To get it, players can head to the Loadout Menu and then the Shotguns section. Upon opening the section, they can select the Peacekeeper option and craft the skin by spending 1200 Crafting Materials. However, if players have sufficient Apex Coins, they can purchase it for 1800 Apex Coins.

Judging by the number of players using Lonestar in the live servers, it is one of the best Peacekeeper skins in Apex Legends.

4) Buckle up

Buckle Up Peacekeeper (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Buckle Up is one of the best Peacekeeper skins in Apex Legends. The developers introduced it during the Aftermarket Collection Event in Apex Legends in Season 6. To gain the ultimate reward of the Caustic’s Heirloom set, players had to purchase all the 24 rewards available during the event.

Players could obtain the Buckle Up skin by purchasing it directly with 1800 Apex Coins or opening an Aftermarket Collection Event pack for 700 Apex Coins.

5) Soldier Side

Ending our list of best Peacekeeper skins in Apex Legends is Soldier Side. This legendary rarity Peackeeper skin was originally introduced during a Collection Event in Season 15 called Wintertide. The skin has a futuristic look with an orange-colored body.

Soldier Side was available in the store for 1800 Apex Coins. Being an Event-exclusive skin, this legendary weapon skin hasn’t appeared in the in-game shop yet.

