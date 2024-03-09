5 best Conduit skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Numerous Apex Legends enthusiasts mastering the Support class crave the best Conduit skins in the game. Hailing from Nexus, Conduit is the 25th Legend who made her debut in Season 19 of Respawn Entertainment’s Battle Royale.

Being the meta Legend in Season 20, this shield healer always prefers healing her teammates over creating chaos in the arena. With her surge of energy, she can regenerate her shields alongside her teammates. Due to Conduit’s unique set of Healing kits, she’s an expert at providing the right amount of healing during the utter chaos in the arena.

Mastering this 27-year-old Support Legend could be the key to tasting victory for all Apex players. Thanks to the plethora of skins available to her in-game, Conduit mains might get confused about which skin to pick. This article will list some of the best Conduit Skins available in Apex Legends.

List of the best Conduit skins in 2024

1) Royal Obsidian

Royal Obsidian Conduit (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Starting our list of best Conduit skin, we have the legendary rarity Royal Obsidian. The skin features a charcoal black dress with brown accents. This skin was neither a part of any Battle Pass nor a part of any Themed or Collection events in Apex Legends.

However, if players want to ever feel like unlocking it, they just need to go to her in-game skin section and unlock the skin for 1200 Crafting Materials or 1800 Apex Coins.

2) Gilded Radiance

Gilded Radiance Conduit (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

This legendary rarity, Gilded Radiance, almost looks like a replica of the Royal Obsidian skin, just featuring a different color scheme. Upon release, this jaw-dropping skin took the community by storm. Taking into account the hype around this skin and how it well sold during its release, Gilded Radiance can be considered one of the best Conduit skins in the game.

Similar to the Royal Obsidian cosmetic, this skin isn’t a part of any Apex Legends Themed or Collection event. Interested players can find this customization in her skin section and spend either 1200 Crafting Materials or 1800 Apex Coins to add this amazing skin to their inventory.

3) Player One

Player One Conduit (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Coming third on our list of best Conduit skins is Player One. This legendary rarity skin was a part of the Conduit launch bundle and was released during the Retro Arcade Store sale in Season 19 of Apex Legends. To celebrate the release of Conduit, the developers released this skin showcasing the retro side of this Legend.

Players can purchase this skin by spending 3000 Apex Coins in the in-game store. Although this retro-vibe skin hasn’t made its appearance in the store yet, it is likely to make an appearance in the near future.

4) Prism Powered

Prism Powered Conduit (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Prism Powered epic rarity skin was introduced as a Battle Pass asset during Season 19 in Apex Legends. Upon purchasing the Season 19 Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins, players can obtain this skin by completing the first tier itself. The skin primarily features purple and white hues, with gold embellishments.

Unfortunately, being a Battle Pass exclusive skin, it hasn’t appeared in the in-game store of Apex Legends yet.

5) No Shade

No Shade Conduit (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Concluding the list of our best Conduit skins is No Shade. Despite the skin being called No Shade, This Conduit skin features shades of charcoal black and orange with splashes of cyan blue, giving her a vibrant look. Just like the majority of her skin, this skin isn’t a part of any Themed or Collection Events of Apex Legends.

Those who wish to purchase the skin can head towards Conduit’s skin collection section. After navigating to the section, they can add this skin to their inventory by spending 1800 Apex Coins or 1200 Crafting Materials.

