5 best Loba skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Apex Legends enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best Loba skins in-game. As per the backstory of Loba, when Revenant killed her family when she was 9, she had nothing left and had to do pickpocketing to survive. Hence, when Revenant joined the force, she had a mission to find ways to kill him.

Players worldwide were so fascinated by the backstory that she became one of the most picked Legends until they nerf her during Season 12.

The translocating thief is equipped with a unique and advanced kit that lets her travel across the map within the blink of an eye. Moreover, she can provide any kind of high-tier loot when her teammates require it. Hence, mastering her could bring an extra layer of depth to every team composition in Apex Legends.

As the developer has provided us with a diverse array of Loba skins, players might get confused about which skin to pick while showing her dominance in the arena.

Hence, this article will list five of the best Loba skins in Apex Legends in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion

List of the best Loba skins in 2024

1) Breaking the Law

Breaking the Law Loba (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Coming out on top in our list of best Loba skins is Breaking the Law. The developers introduced this legendary rarity skin as a part of the Battle Pass asset during Season 12: Defiance in Apex Legends.

As it was locked behind the premium segment of the Battle Pass, players had to purchase the pass for 950 Apex Coins to add this skin to their inventory.

Additionally, they had to grind their way through Level 50 to get a grasp of this skin. Being a Battle-Pass exclusive skin, it hasn’t made its appearance in the in-game shop.

2) Gold Standard Loba

Gold Standard Loba (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Showcasing the classy side of the translocating thief, the legendary rarity cosmetic is definitely one of the popular choices among our list of best Loba skins. Despite embracing its classiness, it isn’t a part of any kind of Battle Pass, Collection, or Themed event in Apex Legends.

Players must go inside their skin section, and for an exchange of 1200 Crafting Materials, they can add this beautiful skin to their inventory.

Additionally, as an alternative to the crafting materials, players might spend 1800 Apex Coins to unlock this skin in Apex Legends in 2024.

3) Trouble in Paradise Loba

Trouble in Paradise Loba (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Trouble in Paradise is a legendary rarity Loba skin introduced as a part of the Sun Squad Collection Event during Season 16 of Apex Legends. This skin embraces her Hawaiian looks.

Players must pay 1800 Apex Coins from their inventory to get their hands on this skin.

Unfortunately, this exceptional-looking Loba skin has not appeared in the in-game shop. Seeing the hype during its release and how it sold like hotcakes, it definitely falls under one of the best Loba skins.

4) Crystalline Perfection

Crystalline Perfection Loba (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Crystalline Perfection legendary rarity skin embraces the looks of a snow princess. It features a crown that looks quite good on Loba’s head. The designers introduced this skin as a part of the Holo-Day-Bash-Themed Event during Season 7 of Apex Legends.

Additionally, it has appeared several times as a cosmetic inside the Apex Legends in-game shop as a part of multiple bundles, including the Ice Queen bundle.

5) Off the Record

Concluding the list of our best Loba skins is Off the Record. This legendary rarity skin was part of an Exclusive “Loba Starter bundle” in Apex Legends. Embracing the evil side of her that features a red-colored face paint, the skin looks quite elegant.

Players worldwide can purchase this exclusive bundle for a standard price of 3950 Apex Coins.

However, being a part of the exclusive bundle, this legendary Off the Record skin hasn’t appeared in the in-game shop.

Here are more articles like this:

Best Bloodhound skins || Best Rampart skins || Best Lifeline skins || Best Gibraltar skins || Best Fuse skins