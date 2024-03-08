5 best Bangalore skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Assault Class players are always searching for the best skins for Bangalore. In the lore of Apex Legends, it is worth noting that the character of Bangalore, who was born and raised as a soldier, is not associated with any negative connotations. On the contrary, she is of high moral standards and often finds herself on the side of righteousness.

Bangalore's in-game abilities offer support and enable her to play effectively as an Assault type Legend. Her Smoke Launcher can create cover for teammates and help them escape danger. Meanwhile, her Ultimate, Rolling Thunder, can zone enemies and push them out of position.

With so many options available, players might get confused about which one to pick. This article lists the five best Bangalore skins players should use in 2024 to dominate the arena.

List of best Bangalore skins in 2024

1) Apex Commander

Apex Commander skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Apex Commander Bangalore skin is a prestigious and feature-rich skin that many players wanted to grab when it first came out in Apex Legends Season 13. The skin was first introduced during the Gaiden Event, where players could grab this mythic item by collecting all 40 event-exclusive items.

It features Bangalore in a sleek, black, and gold color scheme with glowing blue accents. This Bangalore skin has three ties that players can unlock by completing challenges. Each tier adds new visual features to the skin, making it look more vibrant.

2) Sand and Rust

Sand and Rust skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Sand and Rust is a legendary Bangalore skin in Apex Legends. It was introduced in Season 20 of the game, as part of the Breakout Battle Pass. This skin gives Bangalore a rogue assassin-type look, with a mix of brown, tan, and rust-colored armor. Her helmet adds detail with its desert camo pattern.

Sand and Rust skin is a great option for players who want a more rugged and practical look for Bangalore. This skin can only be obtained via the Apex Legends Season 20 Breakout Battle Pass.

3) Outland Warrior

Outland Warrior skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Outland Warrior is a legendary tier cosmetic for Bangalore in Apex Legends. It was first introduced during the Legendary Hunt Collection Event in Season 1 and has returned to the Apex item shop several times throughout the game's history.

The Outland Warrior is a rugged and tribal-themed Bangalore skin. The color scheme is a mix of brown, gold, and white accents. This skin is a great choice for those who want to give Bangalore a more aggressive and intimidating look. It is also a relatively rare Bangalore skin, and players can stand out by equipping it on battlegrounds.

4) Crimson Queen

Crimson Queen skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Crimson Queen is one of the most popular Legendary Bangalore skins in Apex Legends. It features Bangalore in a red and gold color scheme, with a striped pattern on her forearms.

It was released in the Season 8 Anniversary Collection Event and can be purchased for 1800 Apex Coins if made available for direct purchase in the Apex item store.

5) La Catrina

La Catrina skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The La Catrina is an iconic Legendary skin that depicts Bangalore wearing a sugar skull mask and a colorful dress inspired by La Catrina, a figure from the Mexican Day of the Dead. It was released as part of the Fight or Fright Event in Season 6 of Apex Legends.

The La Catrina skin is one of the most visually striking skins in the game. It completely changes Bangalore's appearance and gives her a festive and eye-catching look. The skin is perfect for the Halloween season or for players who want to show their appreciation for Mexican culture.

