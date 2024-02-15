Apex Legends data miner leaks new Molten Mayhem event for Season 20 

HYPERMYSTx, an Apex Legends data miner, has uncovered 'Molten Mayhem' game files, which indicate that a brand-new event is making its way to the game in Season 20. While there has been no confirmation on Respawn Entertainment's end regarding to the event's release date, HYPERMYSTx has provided a potential release window for the same.

This article will look into what's coming with this event and discuss other related information.

Apex Legends Molten Mayhem event: All skins, potential release window, and more

The Molten Mayhem event in Apex Legends will reportedly feature quite an extensive collection of Legend skins, weapon cosmetics, and other in-game items such as Banner frames, sprays, and more.

While HYPERMYSTx has discovered files for most of these cosmetics, he has yet to uncover the banner frames, potential stickers, holo sprays, and other such items.

As per his discovery, the following Legends will be receiving skins in the upcoming event:

'Molten Shadow' Wraith (Epic rarity skin) 'Hellstorm' Horizon (Epic rarity skin) 'Inferno Risen' Valkyrie (Epic rarity skin) 'Scorching Style' Loba (Legendary rarity skin) 'Mad Magma' Mad Maggie (Legendary rarity skin) 'Blazing Obsidian' Pathfinder (Legendary rarity skin) 'Fury Incarnate' Revenant (Legendary rarity skin) 'Heat Treated' Caustic (Legendary rarity skin)

Furthermore, the following weapons are also speculated to be part of this event's extensive cosmetic collection:

'Magma Burst' EVA-8 Shotgun skin (Legendary rarity skin) 'Burning Obsidian' Longbow Sniper Rifle skin (Legendary rarity skin) 'Molten Sugar' Wingman Pistol skin(Legendary rarity skin) 'Core Overload' LSTAR LMG skin (Legendary rarity skin) 'Volcano Powered' Spitfire LMG skin(Legendary rarity skin) 'Molten Fury' Devotion LMG skin(Epic rarity skin) 'Fiery Slugger' Peacekeeper skin(Epic rarity skin) 'Live Wire' Flatline skin (Epic rarity skin)

Potential release window for Apex Legends Molten Mayhem event

While there is no official information confirming the release date or window for the Apex Legends Molten Mayhem event, HYPERMYSTx estimated that players can expect this event to go live anywhere between March 19, 2024, and March 27, 2024.

However, players must note that until Respawn Entertainment officially confirms a specific date, this information is mere speculation.

