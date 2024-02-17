Apex Legends Inner Beast Collection Event: Release date leaked, skins, and more

Apex Legends Season 20 is all set to feature a brand-new Inner Beast Collection Event. While the Fifth Anniversary perks will continue throughout the season, unfortunately, the Anniversary Collection will be coming to an end very soon. However, Respawn Entertainment has been proactive, and they have a brand-new Collection Event all ready to be released within two weeks.

This article will provide all the information related to the Inner Beast Collection Event, its leaked release date, and more. For a detailed brief, read below.

Leaked release date for Apex Legends Inner Beast Collection Event

According to the popular dataminer in the Apex Legends community, the Inner Beast Collection Event will go live on March 5, 2024, succeeding the Fifth Anniversary Collection Event.

That said, official sources at Respawn Entertainment are yet to confirm the release date for this event, and it remains under speculation. This article will be updated whenever official information is released.

All skins featured in the Apex Legends Inner Beast Collection Event

The Apex Legends Inner Beast Collection Event, sticking to its traditional route, will feature a total of 24 unique collectible cosmetics. Each of these items will be exclusively available during the tenure of this event and, upon conclusion, will no longer be available for purchase until further notice.

The upcoming event will feature a mix of Legendary and Epic skins for the following Legends:

Prowler Guardian Bloodhound (Legendary rarity cosmetic) Big Bad Wolf Loba (Legendary rarity cosmetic) The Bull Gibraltar (Legendary rarity cosmetic) Wild Fox Rampart (Legendary rarity cosmetic) Mad Panther Octane (Legendary rarity cosmetic) Primal Rage Caustic (Legendary rarity cosmetic) Charming Chameleon Mirage (Epic rarity cosmetic) Roaring Rhino Newcastle (Epic rarity cosmetic) Devastating Dragon Valkyrie (Epic rarity cosmetic)

Furthermore, the following weapons are also receiving a mix of both Legendary and Epic rarity skins:

Mawful C.A.R. SMG (Legendary rarity cosmetic) Steel Talon Sentinel Sniper Rifle (Legendary rarity cosmetic) Ferocious Bite Spitfire LMG (Legendary rarity cosmetic) Sly Shot Wingman Pistol (Legendary rarity cosmetic) The Horns Prowler SMG (Legendary rarity cosmetic) Howling Wind R301 Assault Rifle (Legendary rarity cosmetic) Hive Hunter Nemesis Burst Assault Rifle (Epic rarity cosmetic) Cobra Strike Peacekeeper Shotgun (Epic rarity cosmetic) Poison Strike Triple Take Marksman Rifle (Epic rarity cosmetic)

As you collect all 24 cosmetics available in the Inner Beast Collection Event, you will be eligible to unlock the Mythic Rarity item locked behind this paywall, i.e., the Octane Heirloom recolor, which has been codenamed Prototype.

Furthermore, players can expect a free reward tracker during this event. Numerous in-game goodies can be unlocked throughout this event by completing the given challenges.

