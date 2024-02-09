Apex Legends 5th Anniversary Collection Event: Release date, what's included, and more

Apex Legends 5th Anniversary Collection Event is right around the corner and has been scheduled to release along with Season 20 on February 13, 2024. This new Collection Event will feature unique new cosmetic additions to the game, while simultaneously beautifying the game's landscape with celebratory decor. With the Anniversary Event update, players can expect new events, such as the Straight Shot LTM to make their way into the game.

Moreover, Apex Legends Season 20 will see a much-needed balance update while overhauling the entire roster's abilities and implementing a whole new Legend Upgrade system.

For a detailed brief on what's coming with this update, its release date, and more, read below.

Apex Legends 5th Anniversary Collection Event release date and time for all regions

The Apex Legends 5th Anniversary Collection Event has been scheduled for release with the launch of Season 20 on February 13, 2024, at 10 am PT. Below is a list of all regions and their respective update schedules:

Pacific Time (PT): February 13, 2023, at 10:00 am

February 13, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Time (ET): February 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm

February 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): February 13, 6:00 pm

February 13, 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): February 13, 2023, at 11:30 pm

February 13, 2023, at 11:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): February 14, 2023, at 3:00 am

February 14, 2023, at 3:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT): February 14, 2023, at 5:00 am

What's included in the Apex Legends 5th Anniversary Collection Event

The upcoming Apex Legends 5th Anniversary Collection Event, sticking to its traditional route, will feature 24 unique collectible cosmetics. Players can earn them by purchasing event-exclusive Apex packs, which are priced at 700 Apex Coins. With these packs, players can earn cosmetics for the following Legends and weapons:

Legends:

Wraith Seer Catalyst Bangalore Valkyrie Fuse Octane Pathfinder Mirage Loba Wattson Crypto

Weapons:

Alternator SMG Volt SMG 30-30 Repeater Marksman Rifle Sentinel Sniper Rifle

The other unlockables include unique banner frames, poses, and holograms for numerous Legends.

Each pack will be priced at 700 Apex coins. Purchasing the entire Collection Event will cost a total of 16,800 Apex Coins. The approximate valuation is around $170, or the equivalent price in your local currency.

The break-down in terms of purchasing the Apex Coins is as follows:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

If you have spare Crafting Materials, you can use them to unlock any cosmetics of your choice. Furthermore, if you plan on purchasing the entire event collection, you should check out the in-game store for unique offers and discounts for event-pack bundles.

How to get Heirloom shards in the Apex Legends 5th Anniversary Collection Event

The latest event will allow players to get their hands on Heirloom Shards. This can be done by completing the entire 5th Anniversary Collection Event and purchasing all 24-event exclusive cosmetics and packs. As you open the final pack, you will be rewarded with 150 Heirloom Shards.

You can use these Heirloom Shards in the Mythic Store to pick out your favorite Mythic rarity weapon skin for any Legend or even get a Legend-exclusive Mythic skin.

For other Apex Legends Season 20 news, check out these links:

