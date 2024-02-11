Apex Legends dataminer leaks upcoming Octane Heirloom recolor

Popular dataminer in the Apex Legends community HYPERMYSTx has found compelling evidence that points towards Octane's Heirloom recolor being added to the game soon. In a recent post on Twitter, the dataminer displayed the brand-new recolor along with some of its animations. However, whether we will see the release in the latest season or later on is yet to be known.

This article will provide a comprehensive brief of what we have learned so far about Octane's new mythic recolor.

Note: This information has not been confirmed by official sources at Respawn Entertainment and is speculative in nature.

Is Octane getting the new Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends?

Expand Tweet

It seems that Octane will indeed be getting a brand-new Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends. However, HYPERMYSTx has been unable to source its release date. The recolor will introduce a new color scheme for this Mythic weapon. Moreover, from the looks of it, fans may also expect new Heirloom inspection animations, despite them being in the early development stage.

Previous leaks indicated that Season 20 would feature new Heirloom recolors with the launch of Collection Events. However, multiple sources have disclosed that Crypto's and Octane's recolors are in the works, but neither seems to have a fixed release window yet.

We speculate that the upcoming Collection Event succeeding the 5th Anniversary Event will feature the recolor of either Crypto or Octane.

Price

Expand Tweet

If Octane's Heirloom recolor keeps up with previous trends, players will have to pay a total of 16,800 Apex Coins ($160) for the entire Collection Event to get their hands on the recolor. Each pack costs 700 Apex Coins. If you have Crafting Materials or can secure a great deal through the in-game store, you can bring the price down to $130-$140.

The break-down in terms of purchasing Apex Coins is as follows:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

For related Apex Legends articles, check the links below:

Who will receive the newest Heirloom in Apex Legends || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || How to unlock Reactive Flatline ||