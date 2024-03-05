How to play The Hunt in Apex Legends Season 20?

The Hunt is the all-new event in Apex Legends Season 20 which will feature in the game from March 5 and will end on March 19, 2024. It will allow players to easily track enemies and eliminate them to get a reward for better gear.

This is a limited-time event that is launched with the Inner Best Collection event, and it is recommended to get the opportunity to increase the kill streak and grab all the rewards.

This article guides you on everything about the Hunt in Apex Legends

What is the Hunt in Apex Legends Season 20?

In Apex Legends Season 20, the Hunt mode is an event where players will need to start hunting by locating a Hunt Datapad that appears near their vicinity. The goal is to eliminate the prey that has been marked for the Hunter. The prey squad will be pinged within a range of 100-200 meters.

However, the maximum distance for locating prey has been capped at 800 meters. Players will be rewarded once they complete their hunts. During the hunt, the Hunter will receive a scan ability that lasts for 25 seconds. This ability enables players to track down the movements of the target squad actively. The prey squad will be notified of their hunted status upon initiating the scan. This allows them a head start to flee the scene.

What are the rewards for the event?

In addition, Apex Legends players will have access to a collection of 24 items during the Inner Beast Event, which can be obtained through the use of Apex Coins or Crafting Metals. These packs will be available for the entirety of the event. The Octane's Prototype Heirloom is the ultimate prize for collecting all of them.

Along with this, the store tab will showcase limited-time offers and bundles from the Inner Beast collection, as well as skins from past Apex events. The offers and bundles will rotate every four days. Once the event concludes, the shop will close, and Octane's Prototype Heirloom will be moved to the Mythic Shop. It can be purchased from there for the standard price of 150 Heirloom Shards.

The Inner Beast collection event and Hunt LTM will allow players to obtain limited-time skins, such as the Baleful Bat Vantage and Beast Hunter Bocek Compound Bow skins, through the Inner Beast prize tracker. Participants will be assigned event challenges to furnish battle pass stars and advance toward event packs and exclusive skins. The two-week time frame provides players ample opportunity to acquire their desired skins before they are no longer available.

