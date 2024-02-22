Apex Legends Season 20 reportedly launching new The Hunt LTM

Apex Legends Season 20 is reportedly set to feature a brand-new event called The Hunt LTM. This information comes from popular data miner HYPERMYSTx, who promptly posted about the rumored event and all its details. Respawn Entertainment and EA are yet to confirm the event, and until further confirmation, this information remains mere speculation.

Considering their accuracy concerning previous leaks, HYPERMYSTx's posts generally carry quite a bit of credibility. From the looks of it, people can expect this event to be launched with the upcoming Inner Beast Collection Event.

What can we expect from The Hunt LTM in Apex Legends Season 20?

Leaked release date

The Hunt LTM will reportedly be released on March 5, 2024, coinciding with the debut of the Inner Beast Collection Event in Apex Legends Season 20. The event is estimated to last for 14 days, concluding by March 19, 2024.

The release date has been data mined from game files by HYPERMYSTx. However, we are yet to receive any confirmation about it from Respawn Entertainment.

Game mode details

According to HYPERMYSTx, The Hunt LTM in Apex Legends Season 20 will take over the ongoing Trios and Duos playlist. Here, players must first initiate a hunt. They will have to discover a Hunt Datapad that spawns near them. Prey will be marked for the Hunter, and their primary goal is to eliminate them.

Each prey will be pinged within a radius of 100-200 meters. However, the maximum preset distance for locating prey has been fixed at 800 meters. As players complete their hunts, they will be rewarded with better gear.

The Hunter will receive a scan ability to track down their prey. This ability will last for 25 seconds, allowing players to actively track down the movements of their target squad. Upon initiating the scan, the prey squad will be notified of their hunted status, giving them a headstart to flee the scene.

This is all there is to know about The Hunt LTM. For more Apex Season 20 news, check these links below:

