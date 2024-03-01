When does Apex Legends Season 20 end?

Apex Legends Season 20 has received phenomenal feedback from the community, and the prospect of it ending is a reality everyone has to face. However, three weeks in, there is still a long time to go before Apex Legends Season 20 ends. Players have enjoyed the entire overhaul announced by Respawn Entertainment this season, and the addition of new Legend Upgrades has revolutionized the game.

This article will explore Apex Legends Season 20's end date and time across all regions, providing players with a detailed brief on what they can expect with the upcoming Season.

Apex Legends Season 20: Expected end date and time across all regions

While no official timer from Respawn Entertainment marks the end date and time for Apex Legends Season 20, the ongoing Battle Pass indicates that we can expect Season 20 to end by May 7, 2024, at 10 am PT.

Below is a detailed list of the expected end date and time across all regions for Season 20:

May 7, 10:00 am PT (US West Coast)

May 7, 12:00 pm CT (Illinois)

May 7, 1:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

May 7, 6:00 pm GMT (UK)

May 7, 10:30 pm IST (India)

May 8, 1:00 am CST (China)

May 8, 2:00 am JST (Japan)

May 8, 3:00 am AEDT (Australia)

May 8, 5:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

However, there have been times when Respawn have delayed the onset of a new Season due to internal issues. If there are any such updates, this article will be updated to present fresh information.

With almost two months left for the upcoming Season, players have ample time to grind for their desired ranks and finish the Battle Pass. Furthermore, there is also news of new Collection Events in Apex Legends queued up to be released before the mid-season patch, so keep an eye out for some lucrative new cosmetics coming up in the Event store.

What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 21?

Not much information has been confirmed for Apex Legends Season 21. However, numerous data miners, such as Osvaldatore and other notable names, have discovered that a brand-new Legend is in the works for the upcoming Season. This Legend will reportedly feature abilities similar to Apex Mobile's 'Fade'.

Furthermore, players are expecting Respawn to drop a new map with Apex Legends Season 21. While there is no official news, the same data miners have pointed out details about a map or a map feature, 'Holo Dragon', which will reportedly make its way into the game in the upcoming Season.

