All SMGs tier list for Apex Legends Season 20

In the ever-evolving Apex Legends season 20, the SMGs tier list will provide a list of all the meta weapons in the current season. SMGs play a significant role in the fast-paced combat of the game. These weapons are favored for their rapid rate of fire, mobility, and versatility, making them popular choices for aggressive playstyles and short-range engagements. Additionally, SMGs can be paired with various attachments to enhance their performance, which allows players to dominate the virtual battlefield.

However, updates often tweak weapon stats such as damage, fire rate, and recoil, ensuring no single weapon dominates the meta. It plays a crucial role in Apex Legends season 20, maintaining its competitive integrity.

This article will feature the SMGs tier list in Apex Legends Season 20

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

All Apex Legends Season 20 SMGs tier list

Apex Legends Season 20 consists of 5 SMGs; some weapons are excellent, while some lack performance. The SMGs tier list is evaluated based on the following factors:

Damage Output

Recoil

Pick rate

Situational effectiveness

Moreover, the weapons are ranked based on five tiers: S, A, B, and C, with S being the highest tier and C the lowest.

S-tier

The S-tier weapon effectively dominates the meta in Apex Legends Season 20. It influences gameplay strategies. This weapon has the highest damage output, high rate of fire, stable recoil, and is effective in every situation. This weapon has the highest pick rate in the SMG category.

In the SMGs tier list, the S-tier weapon:

C.A.R.

C.A.R. (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

The C.A.R. is a fast-firing submachine gun that utilizes both light and heavy ammunition, making it a versatile and effective firearm. It excels in close-range fighting thanks to its rapid rate of fire, which allows players to dispatch enemies at short range.

Due to its rapid rate of fire and decent damage output, the C.A.R SMG has a relatively short time-to-kill, especially when landing consecutive shots on target. This makes it lethal in the player’s hand and remains a popular choice for prioritizing aggressive and fast-paced gameplay.

A-tier

The A-tier weapons are also good and effective and are considered the next best option after the S-tier. These weapons are often well-balanced and offer strong performance across various situations, making them popular choices among players

In the SMGs tier list, the A-tier weapons are:

Volt

Prowler

Volt

Volt (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

Introduced in Season 6 of Apex Legends, Volt quickly became popular among players due to its versatility and effectiveness in close-range engagements. Despite having the lowest fire rates among other SMGs, it allows players to unleash a rapid stream of bullets in a short amount of time.

Overall, the Volt is a deadly weapon in Apex Legends Season 20, prized for its high rate of fire, low recoil, and consistent damage output. Whether used for aggressive or defensive plays, it remains a fist-pick choice.

Prowler

Prowler (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

The Prowler is a great brust SMG that offers high accuracy and allows players to deal precise damage to their targets at close to medium range. Equipping with level 3 laser sight allows the player to hip fire more accurately, making it highly effective. Many players prefer to use the weapon as their primary weapon due to its versatility and effectiveness.

B-tier

The B-tier weapon excels in specific scenarios but lacks the versatility and consistency of higher-tier options. The weapon is considered average and has certain drawbacks which can be fixed with nerfs. While this weapon may not be the most popular choice, it still has its strengths and can be effective in the hands of skilled players.

In the SMGs tier list, the B-tier weapon is:

Alternator

Alternator (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Liquipedia)

The Alternator is a perfect choice for beginners due to its slow rate of fire. It has decent damage output and manageable recoil, allowing players to maintain accuracy during run and gun situations. This makes it easier for players to land consecutive shots on target, especially when engaging enemies at medium range.

C-tier

C-tier weapons are generally considered below average due to their lower damage output, slower fire rates, and poor handling. These weapons are less effective in crucial situations, making them less preferred by players who often use them as a last resort.

In the SMGs tier list, the C-tier weapon is:

R-99

R-99 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The R-99 is the worst SMG in the current meta. It has a small magazine size and horrendous recoil, which makes it difficult to control during sustained fire. The weapon heavily relies on attachments to reach its full potential and remains quite underwhelming compared to its competitors.

These are the SMGs tier list for Apex Legends Season 20. However, it should be noted that the SMGs tier list will likely change depending on the nerfs or buffs that the weapons receive in the future.

