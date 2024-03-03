Determining the best Legends for World's Edge arena is crucial to succeeding in the ever-expanding world of Apex Legends. Since the introduction of the 20th chapter, Legends have undergone numerous changes, adding a fresh touch to the existing meta. Hence, whether you want to outplay opponents with your cerebral plays or hold onto some space with your defensive skills, Apex offers every kind of Legends to implement your playstyle.

Unlike most maps, World’s Edge doesn’t feature much open space. However, the existing map dynamic offers a lot of rocky areas to take cover and higher grounds to take long-range combats. Hence, we’ll briefly discuss the five best Legends for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

5 Best Legends for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20

1) Bangalore

Bangalore is among the best Legends for World's Edge in Apex Legends. Her ability kit consists of the perfect elements to cause havoc in the arena. Firstly, her Smoke Launcher deploys smoke grenades that can be used in various ways. It’ll prevent the opponents from predicting her next moves, whether she’s pushing or providing cover for her team.

Secondly, players can use her ultimate, Rolling Thunder, to clear out enemies from a designated area. On the other hand, it can be utilized as an escape route if things go south. As the map dynamics of the World's Edge arena offer a lot of cover, her ultimate will be a game changer in pulling your opponent from a small place.

2) Wraith

If you’re looking for an ideal Skirmisher, Wraith falls under the list of best Legends for the World's Edge arena. Her passive ability warns her about nearby traps or enemies within her vicinity. Moreover, her tactical ability allows her to take a better position in the lands of Talos.

Additionally, her Dimensional Rift provides her team with a mix of defensive and offensive touch during fights. Either her team can use this teleporter for an aggressive push on a squad or as a getaway tool if things go wrong. Moreover, she can take advantage of the huge dynamics of the World's Edge map by traversing through covers.

3) Bloodhound

Bloodhound, a Recon character, is definitely one of the best Legends for World's Edge this season. He’s one of the meta Legends to use in most Apex maps. His Eye of the Allfather reveals all the enemies within a certain range, allowing him and his teammates to track down enemy activities and plan their next step toward winning the team fights. This ability will come in handy when any of your opponents are already holding tight corners or if they're rushing your squad.

Additionally, the Beast of Hunt enhances the almighty senses of Bloodhound. It grants him a speed boost and altered vision that creates chaos in the arena for a short duration. If used properly, his ultimate can be the game changer in the unpredictable lands of Talon.

4) Conduit

The 25th addition to the Apex Legends roster, Conduit is another meta character in the World’s Edge arena. Her support kit proves to be beneficial in regenerating health, and preparing her team for any third-party engagement. Her tactical ability, Radiant Transfer, helps her squadmates by providing an extra layer of defense.

The aforementioned ability is useful while taking crucial fights in the open fields of the World’s Edge map. Meanwhile, Conduit’s Energy Barricade, featuring seven titan batteries, slows down adversaries within its range. It allows her teammates to acquire an advantage over opponents and create chaos. Hence, she is a must-pick and comes under one of the best Legends for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

5) Revenant

For players who thirst for high-octane fights inside the Apex arena, Revenant is one of the best Legends for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20. His Shadow Pounce allows him to quickly approach enemies. Hence, he can get an upper hand on every edge over his adversary.

Additionally, Assassin’s Instinct increases Revenant’s movement abilities, allowing him to take higher grounds in the World’s Edge arena. It also allows him to locate any low HP adversaries within his vicinity to get the upper hand in the advanced stages of any fights. Hence, these unique abilities will help players clinch a smooth victory in competitive matches.

