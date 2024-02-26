How to play Bloodhound in Apex Legends

Bloodhound is a Recon class Legend in Apex Legends. They were introduced with the launch of the game during its early-access phase. They are fast-paced and thrive at demolishing enemy teams with coordinated aggressive pushes. Their abilities allow them and their teammates to reveal enemies and traps in a designated conical radius.

Their reconnaissance abilities allow their teams to formulate well-thought-out strategies to flush out enemies from a given location. They are beginner-friendly and remain a viable pick even in the highest competitive ranks of Apex Legends.

For a deeper insight into their kit and abilities, read below.

What are Bloodhound's abilities in Apex Legends?

Bloodhound has abilities that allow them to highlight enemies in a designated space. Their primary function is to provide intel to their team, helping them plan out strategies as they course through their match.

Below is a list of their abilities:

Tracker (Passive Ability): They can track down clues left behind by enemies. They are highlighted in red and show traces of how long ago they occurred. These vanish after 90 seconds, providing you with an idea of how and where squads have traveled through in a given space. If no enemies are around, Bloodhound will find White Ravens on the ground, which, upon interaction, will provide a general direction of the closest enemy squad in the region.

They can track down clues left behind by enemies. They are highlighted in red and show traces of how long ago they occurred. These vanish after 90 seconds, providing you with an idea of how and where squads have traveled through in a given space. If no enemies are around, Bloodhound will find White Ravens on the ground, which, upon interaction, will provide a general direction of the closest enemy squad in the region. Eye of the Allfather (Tactical Ability): With this ability, they reveal all enemies, traps, and clues in a 125-degree cone. The ability reaches up to 75 meters, providing teams with enough intel on what's in front of them.

With this ability, they reveal all enemies, traps, and clues in a 125-degree cone. The ability reaches up to 75 meters, providing teams with enough intel on what's in front of them. Beast of the Hunt (Ultimate Ability): Bloodhound's senses are enhanced when they pop their ultimate. For 30 seconds, Bloodhound gets a 30% speed boost, and their vision turns monochromatic (black and white). Enemy footprints and enemies are highlighted in red. Upon activation, a white raven will fly, directing you to the nearest enemy team.

They also get access to the following Legend Upgrades:

Level 2 Upgrades

Tactical Upgrade : Reduced the cooldown for Eye of the Allfather by five seconds.

: Reduced the cooldown for Eye of the Allfather by five seconds. Hunting Ravens: White Ravens will provide a 25% Beast of the Hunt charge when interacted with.

Level 3 Upgrades

Taste of Blood: Gain 25HP on every knockdown while your ultimate ability, Beast of the Hunt, is active.

Gain 25HP on every knockdown while your ultimate ability, Beast of the Hunt, is active. Full Coverage: Double the duration of the Eye of the Allfather ability.

How to use Bloodhound in Apex Legends?

Bloodhound is one of the strongest Legends in Apex Legends. Their kit is designed to be aggressive while providing perfect intel on how you should approach an enemy team.

Their tactical ability, Eye of the Allfather, should be used generously. As you traverse the map, you should keep using it to ensure your vicinity is clear of enemy players. If you find any enemy tracks, communicate with your team and plan out an attack strategy, retreat from the area.

Beast of the Hunt makes you an Apex Predator in the game. Your heightened senses and fast movement speed make you a terrifying force. Each knockdown increases the duration of your ultimate ability by five to fifteen seconds. In dire situations, you can use it as an escape tool if required.

In conclusion, ensure you aggressively use their abilities for the best results in Apex Legends.

