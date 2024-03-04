All leaked Apex Legends skins for Season 20

Several new leaked Apex Legends skins for Season 20 have surfaced on social media websites in the past few days. Indicative of upcoming Collection events and store events, numerous data miners have promptly revealed these skins for Season 20 in high-resolution detail. With up to three or four Collection Events being held in a Season, players can expect almost all these skins to surface in-game at some point during these upcoming months.

This article will provide the best pictorial representation of all the potential leaked Apex Legends skins for Season 20. Read below for a detailed brief.

NOTE: All details mentioned in this article are based on leaks and could be subject to change.

Octane Heirloom, Feral Valkyrie, and other leaked Apex Legends skins for Season 20

1) Octane Heirloom recolor

Still pending official confirmation for release, Octane's Heirloom recolor tops the chart for leaked Apex Legends skins. It is expected to be released with the Inner Beast Collection Event on March 5, 2024.

2) Feral Vantage and Feral Valkyrie

HYPERMYSTx has discovered game files for Vantage and Valkyrie's 'Feral' skin collection. They are likely to be added in a 'beast-themed' collection event in upcoming months. Both skins share similarities to Bloodhound's Feral's Future Battlepass skin from Season 13.

3) Molten Mayhem skin collection

Lacking any specific release date, Molten Mayhem will reportedly be featured as a Store sale event. These leaked Apex Legends skins for Season 20 will be featured for some of the most popular characters in the game, such as Wraith, Pathfinder, Caustic, Loba, and others.

Furthermore, numerous weapons bundles will also be reportedly making their way into the game with the Molten Mayhem store event.

4) Apex Museum skin collection

With two of these skins, namely Bangalore's and Lifeline's, already making their way into Season 20's battle pass, we speculate the other skins in the Apex Legends Museum will also be featured in this Season at a later date.

When can we expect all leaked Apex Legends skins for Season 20 to release?

The release dates for all leaked Apex Legends skins for Season 20 will be varied. As mentioned above, most premium cosmetics are released in the game with exclusive Collection Events or in-game Store Events. However, with no official announcement stating the potential release dates, there is no confirmed window for when to expect these skins to be released in the game.

That said, data miners have leaked a potential Inner Beast Collection Event coming to players' way on March 5, 2024, and further provided details about the Molten Mayhem store event's launch on March 19, 2024.

Until the officials reveal the release widows for these events, these do remain mere speculation.

