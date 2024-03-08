5 best Fuse skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Assault class mains are constantly looking for the best Fuse skins in Apex Legends. Coming from a brutal planet named Salvo, this Bombastic Explosives expert always seeks to wreak havoc in the arena. Despite his late arrival, he brings considerable value to any Apex team composition.

Due to his unique explosive kit, he’s considered one of the universe's best and most beloved gladiators. For players who are looking for high-octane gunfights instead of slow and tactical gameplay, Fuse might be the right choice for them. Being an Assault specialist, he’s an expert at drawing out enemies using explosives and ordnances like Arc Star, Thermal grenades, and more.

Hence, mastering this 55-year-old Legend could be the key to dominating by exploding the arena. Moreover, since the developer has added numerous skins under Fuse’s name, players might get confused about which skin to pick. So, this article will give them an in-depth description of some of the best Fuse skins in Apex Legends for 2024.

Note: This Article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion

List of the best Fuse skins in 2024

1) Broseidon

Broseidon Fuse (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Coming out on top of our list of best Fuse skins is Broseidon Fuse. With the release of Dark Depths Event during Season 11 of Apex Legends, this legendary rarity skin has created chaos inside the community. Embracing the looks of the Poseidon, one of the twelve Olympians, this skin has a mythological value.

Players must spend 1800 Apex Coins to add this extraordinary skin to their inventory. As it made several appearances in the in-game shop, it’s most likely to appear again soon.

2) Pharaoh’s Guardian

Pharaoh's Guardian Fuse (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Pharaoh’s Guardian is a legendary rarity cosmetic and was introduced during the Harbingers Collection Event in Season 18 of Apex Legends. The skin imitates a Pharaoh from the ancient lands of Egypt and is a mixture of Egyptian mythology and sci-fi.

The skin has appeared only once during 2023 on the in-game shop of Apex and is likely to appear again in the future. Players worldwide can buy skin for 1800 Apex Coins and add it to their collection.

3) Down Umber

Down Umber Fuse (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Down Umber legendary rarity skin showcases the classy side of Fuse. It features Fuse in a red colored dress with golden hair. The developer introduced this skin as a part of the Spellbound Collection Event during season 15 of Apex Legends.

For players who wish to buy this skin from an in-game shop, it’s available for 1800 Apex Coins, similar to other legendary skins. Seeing the hype of the skin and how it sold like hotcakes from the in-game shop, it falls under one of the best Fuse skins in Apex.

4) Dread Captain

Dread Captain Fuse (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Embracing the buccaneer look, this legendary rarity skin is one of the best Fuse skins in Apex Legends. Despite having a premium classy look, it isn’t a part of any Collection or Themed event in Apex Legends. Players must go inside Fuse’s skin section, and then the skin can be crafted in exchange for 1200 Crafting Materials.

However, if players don’t wish to spend Crafting Materials on this cosmetic, they can always purchase it for 1800 Apex Coins. Additionally, players will have to purchase this skin in order to unlock the Scullywag, another legendary skin for Fuse.

5) Animal Instinct

Animal Instinct Fuse (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Concluding the list of our best Fuse skins, we have the Animal Instinct. The legendary rarity skin showcases the evil cyborg side of Fuse. As a part of the Awakening Collection Event during season 13 of Apex Legends, this skin is worth every penny.

Players worldwide must spend 1800 Apex Coins in order to grab this alluring skin to expand their collection.

To read more articles like the best Fuse skins for Apex Legends in 2024, click here:

best Wattson Skins || best Catalyst Skins || best Bloodhound skins || best Lifeline Skins