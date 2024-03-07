5 best Wattson skins for Apex Legends in 2024

Controller class mains constantly seek the best Wattson skins in Apex Legends, ever since the developers introduced her during the second season. Being one of the youngest characters in Respawn’s 5v5 battle royale title, her kit consists of the perfectly tuned element to hold an area regardless of height. Used primarily as a Controller Specialist, the daughter of Apex’s Lead Electrical Engineer is an expert at strongholding a specific area in any corner of the arena.

Wattson is equipped with a bunch of unique abilities that create a nightmare for any Flanker’s dream. Despite being a fan-favorite static defender, there are very few people in the community who like to master her by gearing up fences inside the arena to catch cheeky adversaries. This A-Tier Controller always brings another layer of depth to any Apex Legends team composition.

As the developers have blessed the community with a plethora of Wattson skins, players might get confused about which one to pick. Hence, this article will list out five best Wattson skins that they can use to show their dominance in Apex Legends in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

List of the best Wattson skins in 2024

1) Cyber Punked

Cyber Punked Wattson (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Cyber Punked is a legendary rarity Wattson skin in Apex Legends. It showcases a futuristic look with a goth touch to it. Additionally, the two pink-colored horns also look quite appealing.

This skin was introduced as the Battle Pass asset during the fourth season of Apex Legends. Firstly, players had to unlock the premium tier of the Battle Pass by spending 950 Apex Coins, and then grind their way through Level 50 before they could get their hands on this beautiful item. Hence, being a Battle Pass exclusive skin, it hasn’t appeared once in the in-game shop of Apex.

2) Silver Age

Silver Age Wattson (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Coming out on second of our list of best Wattson skins, Silver Age is quite a popular pick among Controller class mains. It was introduced as a part of the Grand Soiree Themed Event during Season 3, and it features a classy look with a golden touch to it.

This cosmetic has appeared numerous times in the Apex Legends in-game shop, and is likely to appear again in the near future. Players can grab this beautiful skin for 1800 Apex Coins only.

3) Solar Static

Solar Static Wattson (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Solar Static skin borrows from Greek and Roman mythology as evident from the sun halo around Wattson's head. The black and golden color palette also goes perfectly with the radiant theme, making the legend look as powerful as ever. This cosmetic was introduced during the Veiled Collection event in Season 16 of Apex Legend, and it definitely falls under one of the best Wattson skins so far.

Since it’s an event-exclusive skin, it has yet to make its appearance in the shop of Apex. Players worldwide can purchase this skin for 1800 Apex Coins.

4) Thunder Kitty

Thunder Kitty Wattson (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Thunder Kitty Legendary rarity skin showcases a funky look with cat ears above Wattson's head. Additionally, the sunglasses covering her eyes add an extra layer of class. The outfit looks quite similar to the Kawai Kitty Wattson skin.

This jaw-dropping skin was introduced during the 3rd Anniversary Collection Event during Season 12 in 2022. Players can purchase it by spending 1800 Apex Coins to increase their collection. Seeing how it sold like hotcakes during its release, it can definitely be called one of the best Wattson Skins.

5) Outlands Explorer

Outlands Explorer Wattson (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Concluding the list of our best Wattson skins, we have The Outlands Explorer. It is perfect for someone who loves a nomadic lifestyle and is always ready to go on an adventure. Complete with khaki pants, a linen shirt, and a bucket hat, Wattson looks ready to brave all elements and live life on the road.

This Legendary rarity skin was a part of a Collection Event named Lost Treasures, and players must spend 1800 Apex Coins in order to obtain it.

