5 best Bloodhound skins for Apex Legends in 2024

Recon Class mains are always on the lookout for the best Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends. Being one of the oldest characters added during the beta stage, Bloodhound has a very high pick rate. Used mainly as a recon specialist, the technological tracker is an expert at hunting down targets and creating chaos by taking high-octane gunfights into the arena.

Hence, mastering him is the key to success in competitive matches. Moreover, since the developers have introduced many skins and cosmetics to this deadly hunter’s name, players might be confused about which skin they should obtain.

This article lists the five best Bloodhound skins that players should use in Apex Legends in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion

List of all Best Bloodhound Skins in 2024

1) The Centurion

The Centurion Bloodhound (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

This legendary rarity Bloodhound skin was first introduced during a Collection Event named Iron Clown during Season 2 of Apex Legends in August 2019. Being an event-exclusive skin, players need to spend 1800 Apex Coins to buy it.

The Centurion skin has appeared numerous times as part of the Centurion bundle. Seeing how it sold like hotcakes upon its release, it can be considered one of the best Bloodhound skins. Additionally, it's likely to appear in the upcoming years.

2) Prowler Guardian

Prowler Guardian Bloodhound (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

As part of the ongoing Inner Beast Collection event, this legendary rarity Bloodhound skin has taken the Apex community by storm. Players can get it by opening the Inner Beast Collection pack for 700 Apex Coins. Seeing the popularity of the Prowler Guardian in the current season, this is one of the best Bloodhound skins to date.

Players must spend 1800 Apex Coins to add this exceptional skin to their collection.

3) Young Blood

Young Blood Bloodhound (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Young Blood Bloodhound was a part of The Old Ways Themed Event during Season 4 of Apex Legends in 2020. Apart from several skins and cosmetics for Wraith, Crypto, and Wattson, this legendary rarity skin was the main attraction of that event. Players needed to spend 1800 Apex Coins to add this Bloodhound skin to their inventory.

The skin has appeared several times in the in-game shop of Apex Legends, especially during sales.

4) Eyes of Horus

Eyes of Horus Bloodhound (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Fourth on our list of best Bloodhound skins is Eyes of Horus. This is a legendary rarity Bloodhound skin that was introduced during the Harbingers Collection Event in Season 18 in 2023. Players can purchase this skin for 1800 Apex Coins.

However, this event-exclusive skin hasn't appeared in the in-game shop rotation of Apex Legends. It is likely to debut in the Apex shop sometime in the near future.

5) Feral’s Future

Feral's Future Bloodhound (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

This legendary rarity Bloodhound skin was introduced as part of the Battle Pass asset during Season 13 of Apex Legends. Players had to spend 950 Apex Coins to unlock the premium segment of Apex Legends Battle Pass. Moreover, they had to grind their way through tier 50 to get their hands on the skin.

Being a Battle Pass exclusive skin, players can’t obtain it as of now. It is considered one of the Best Bloodhound skins available in the Battle Passes over the years.

Check out more news and articles on the best Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends:

Inner Beast collection event skin || Best composition for Storm Point || Best legends for World’s Edge || All leaked Season 20 skins