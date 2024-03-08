5 best Rampart skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Many players mastering the Controller class may wonder about the best Rampart skins in Apex Legends. Rampart, one of the four Controller Legends, was released along with the launch of Season 6 of this free-to-play battle royale. This Amped Modder excels in controlling a space with her Amped Cover and Mobile Minigun “Sheila.”

Most of Rampart’s abilities specialize in dealing damage to her opponents. Her Tactical, Amped Cover, creates a wall that amps outgoing damage, while her Ultimate, Mobile Minigun “Sheila”, allows her to pull out a machine gun with a single high-capacity magazine. Rampart is a Controller character, but her kit focuses on damaging anyone who attempts to enter the area she controls, setting her apart from the other Controller Legends.

While playing with this character, players can also look stunning while dominating every match, as the developers have bestowed the game with several Rampart skins. For those curious, this article lists the five best Rampart skins that Apex Legends players should be using in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

5 best Rampart skins that Apex Legends players should use in 2024

1) Crafty Kitsune

Crafty Kitsune Rampart (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Crafty Kitsune is among the best Rampart skins in Apex Legends. It has a white and orange color theme, which looks great on Rampart, justifying its spot on this list. It was released as a premium tier skin of the Season 9 Battle Pass.

Since it was released as a limited-time skin, players cannot obtain the Crafty Kitsune anymore. However, they can expect its return as a recolor in one of the upcoming recolor Collection Events, similar to the Prowler Guardian skin in the Inner Beast Collection Event. The latter’s original skin was also a premium tier Battle Pass skin in Season 13.

2) Hellforger

Hellforger Rampart (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Hellforger is one of the most popular skins among Rampart players. It was a part of the Death’s Dynasty Collection Event, released in Apex Legends Season 18. As the aforementioned Collection Event was a recolor event, the skin is a recolor of the Limit Breaker skin from the Awakening Collection Event.

Players can add Hellforger Rampart to their collection by spending 1,800 Apex Coins. Unfortunately, the skin hasn’t appeared on the store page after the Death’s Dynasty Collection Event.

3) Cleanup Crew

Cleanup Crew Rampart (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Cleanup Crew is considered one of the best Rampart skins available in the game. It features vibrant and flashy color, making it an eye-catching skin. The skin was released with the Evolution collection event in September 2021 during Apex Legends Season 10.

Players must spend 1,800 Apex Coins to add the Cleanup Crew skin to their Apex Legends inventory. If players are not fond of this skin's vibrant color, they can also use its recolor, Crimson Fixer.

4) Sly Fox

Sly Fox Rampart (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Sly Fox skin features Rampart wearing a kitsune mask on her face, giving her a Japanese vibe. It also has several flower and sakura petal designs all over the body, adding to its elegant yet stunning design.

Sly Fox was released during the Golden Week sale in Apex Legends Season 12, which also featured other returning skins from the Genesis Collection event. Players must spend 3,000 Apex Coins to obtain this skin, as it can only be bought in a bundle.

5) Soiree Away

Soiree Away Rampart (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Soiree Away was first released as a part of the Veiled Collection Event launched in April 2023 during Apex Legends Season 16. Every color in this skin harmonizes well with each other, making it an excellent option for players.

Apex Legends players are required to spend 1,800 Apex Coins to unlock the skin. Unfortunately, the Soiree Away skin has not appeared in-game since the aforementioned Collection Event expired.

