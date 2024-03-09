All leaked skins in Apex Legends Season 21

Leaked skins in Apex Legends Season 21 have surfaced across the internet, and they have been brought to the community's attention by a popular data miner, HYPERMYSTx. Both Respawn Entertainment and EA have not officially released information regarding these skins, so their release in the upcoming season is mere speculation.

This article will provide an in-depth preview of all the leaked skins in Apex Legends Season 21. For a detailed brief, read below.

NOTE: The details in this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Void Knight Pathfinder, Void Swap Loba, Void Sinister Wraith, and other leaked skins in Apex Legends Season 21

HYPERMYSTx, in a recent post in X, mentioned that the leaked skins in Apex Legends Season 21 are part of certain events. However, the data mined files have not revealed whether they're exclusively part of any Collection Event or a Store Event.

Below is a list of all the event skins that may arrive in the upcoming Season:

Void Knights skin collection:

Pathfinder (Potential Epic rarity skin)

Loba (Potential Epic rarity skin)

Bloodhound (Potential Epic rarity skin)

Wattson (Potential Epic rarity skin)

Void Swap skin collection

Loba (Potential Rare skin)

Vantage (Potential Epic rarity skin)

Valkyrie (Potential Epic rarity skin)

Caustic (Potential Epic rarity skin)

Ash (Potential Epic rarity skin)

Void Sinister skin collection

Valkyrie (Potential Rare skin)

Wraith (Potential Epic rarity skin)

L-STAR (Potential Epic rarity weapon skin)

Furthermore, the Season 7 R-99 Battle Pass skin and the Flatline Revelations will reportedly receive a recolor in an upcoming update. Considering the fact that the former is a reactive skin and the latter a premium cosmetic, players can expect this to be released in a Collection Event in the upcoming Season.

What can we expect with Apex Legends Season 21?

Respawn Entertainment and EA have recently teased the release of a new Legends in Apex Legends Season 21. The new Legend, codenamed 'Cave', will reportedly feature unique void-based abilities that have been inspired from previous iterations of Apex Mobile characters.

Furthermore, there have been reports of a Titanfall-based map being in production, which might be featured in the upcoming Season. The latest news from EA's CEO, Andrew Wilson, indicates that the fan-favorite battle royale might be taking a new trajectory in the upcoming Seasons.

That's all there is to know about leaked skins in Apex Legends Season 21.

