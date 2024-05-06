Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes: New Legend, Solos Takeover, and more

Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes are here and players are ready to dive deep into the title's latest update. With a new Legend in the mix, a plethora of map updates, and massive perk changes, the balance as per the Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes seems impeccable. With utmost adherence to competitive integrity, players are in for quite a ride as they set to grind forth for Apex Predator in their Ranked journey.
This article will provide a glance at the Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes and all that it promises to bring with the latest season.
Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes (May 6, 2024)
New Legend: Alter with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
Alter is an agent of chaos, primarily concerned with having fun and bringing about the end of the world. Everything is a game to her, and she is always looking for an advantage. Her kit adds a unique dimension to the Apex Games, allowing her to create void passages through geo or escape through the Void to her Nexus when enemies believe they have the upper hand.
Alter's ability to craft unsuspecting rotations through the world will sow new levels of disorder in the ring and she can’t wait to watch the whole place burn.
PASSIVE: GIFT FROM THE RIFT
Can remotely interact with a deathbox to claim one item. Cannot be a shield core.
TACTICAL: VOID PASSAGE
Creates a portal passageway through a surface.
ULTIMATE: VOID NEXUS
Create a regroup point that all allies can remotely interact with to open a phase tunnel back to that location.
LEGEND UPGRADES
Solos Takeover with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
In case you missed it, Solos will be taking over Duos from May 7, 2024, to June 24, 2024. Some aspects from the most popular modes have been integrated to keep things interesting: use your Battle Sense to detect nearby enemies, tear things up with pre-kitted weapons and attachments, and keep the fight going with auto heal and Second Chance mechanics.
Map Rotation with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
The following maps will be available in Pubs and Ranked for the first half of this season:
- Broken Moon
- Kings Canyon
- World’s Edge
Care Package changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
- Wingman returns to the floor
- Projectile size reduced to pre-care package values
- Damage reduced to 45 (was 50)
- Skullpiercer Elite removed
- Hipfire accuracy reduced
- Now takes Boosted Loader Hop-Up
- No longer takes magazines as an attachment
- Devotion enters the Care Package
- NEW Reverse Hipfire: sustained hipfire will tighten accuracy instead of widen
- Damage increased to 16 (was 15)
- Magazine size increased to 54 (was 48 at purple)
- Reserve Ammo: 324
- Empty reload time significantly reduced
Gold Weapons Rotation
- Nemesis Burst AR, Triple-Take, Peacekeeper, Prowler PDW, Longbow DMR
Guaranteed Weapons out of Loot Bins
- The first loot bin opened by an unarmed player will always contain a weapon
Retrieving Banners from Death Boxes in Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
- Collecting a banner will no longer lock the player out of critical gameplay actions
- Running, shooting, punching, and reviving will all break out of the banner collect animation while still registering as a successful collection
- Players can immediately interact with a Death Box a second time while the animation is playing or continue holding the interact button to collect and enter a Death Box in one flo
Survival Items + Support Bins
- Survival items now only spawn from a support bin’s tray if the team is in need
Weapon changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
30-30 Repeater
- Skullpiercer Hop-Up removed
Charge Rifle
- ADS recoil improved and stabilized
Longbow DMR
- Skullpiercer Hop-Up removed
- Barrel Stabilizer attachment removed
- Base recoil significantly improved
- Projectile gravity reduced
- ADS in and out time reduced
Triple-Take
- Now takes Boosted Loader Hop-Up
Hop-Ups
- Skullpiercer removed from the loot pool
- Boosted Loader added to the loot pool
- Reloading while near empty will speed up reloading and overload the next magazine with extra rounds
1x Digital Threat Optic
- Removed from loot pool and all locked set weapons
Legends changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
Ash
Arc Snare changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch
- Changed to left-hand cast
- No longer stows weapons or interrupts consumable use when launching
- Phase Breach: inspired by some Alter tech, nearby enemies will be highlighted for players traveling through the Void
Ballistic changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch
- Whistler: damage from a planted smart bullet increased to 10 (was 5)
- Upgrades
- Care Package Insight: removed
- NEW Sling-Shot: improves Ballistic’s base sling weapon to a blueset at Level 2 and a purpleset at Level 3
Bloodhound changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch
- Beast of the Hunt
- Cooldown increased to 4m (was 3m)
- Knocks with Ult active no longer extend duration
- Upgrades: Level 3
- Tactical Cooldown: removed
- Taste of Blood: buffed HP gain on knock to 50 (was 25)
- NEW Long Hunt: knocks extend Beast of the Hunt duration
Catalyst changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch
- Piercing Spikes
- Cooldown decreased to 20s (was 25s)
- Long Cast upgrade integrated into base Tactical
- Dark Veil
- Dark Veil length increased to 45m (was 40m)
- Upgrades
- Long Cast: removed
- Long Veil: moved to Level 2
- NEW Ferro-Door: fully rebuild and reinforce missing doors with Passive.
Caustic changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch
- Gas damage and slow now stop immediately after Caustic's squad is eliminated
- Gas damage ramps from 4 → 10 max (was 5 → uncapped), damage on knocked players down to flat 4 (was 5)
Conduit changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch
- Radiant Transfer
- Can no longer target a Revenant while Forged Shadows is active
- When Revenant activates Forged Shadows, any temporary shield generation ends immediately. Revenant will keep any temporary shields generated before activating his Ultimate.
- Upgrades
- Battery Collection: removed
- NEW Battpack: can stack up to 3 Shield Batteries per inventory slot (doesn’t stack with Gold Backpack)
Crypto changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch
- Neurolink
- Network Traffic upgrade now integrated into base kit
- Squadcount banners are now visible anytime the drone is in a deployed state
- Upgrades: Level 2
- Tac & Ultimate Cooldowns: removed
- Network Expansion: moved to Level 2
- NEW Quick Ping: improved drone handling (faster accel/decel)
- Upgrades: Level 3
- NEW Satellite Imagery: drone scan persists for an additional 1.5s
- NEW Hackathon: cut the drone cooldown in half, gain a speed boost anytime he uses his Ult or the drone is destroyed
Fuse changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch
- Upgrades
- Big Bang: removed
- NEW Ring Master: gain access to Ring Consoles
- Scar Tissue:
- Simplified and buffed damage mitigation to remove lingering burn effects
- Take a flat 20 damage when crossing The Motherlode instead of 37 (50% of 75 hp) over time
- Wreckless: fixed explosive damage mitigation not being applied on continuous Knuckle Cluster hits (should only take about 32 damage from a full Knuckle Cluster now with Wreckless)
Newcastle changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch
- Mobile Shield: throw anim speed increased (~2.5x faster)
- Castle Wall
- Will now destroy incoming projectiles headed towards the front of the wall while energized. It will not destroy projectiles fired from behind the wall nor bombardments from other Legend’s Ultimate projectiles.
- Castle Wall energized duration increased to 1m (was 30s)
- Upgrade - Stronghold: increased energized duration to 3m (was 2.5m)
Octane changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch
- Upgrades
- Wreckless: removed
- Mad Hops moved to Level 2
- Thick Skin: now Level 2 and 3, updated to take 5 less Stim damage to reflect that it can be selected twice (was -25%)
Wattson changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
- Upgrades
- Falling Stars: Pylons will stop spawning Arc Stars when her squad is eliminated
- Split Circuit: no longer reduces shield regen capacity
Wraith changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
- Into the Void and Dimensional Rift: nearby enemies will be highlighted for players traveling through the Void
Map changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
- Broken Moon shattered
- New POIs: Cliff Side, Experimental Labs, Solar Pods, Space Port, Quarantine Zone, Underpass
- Breaker Wharf updated
- New rotations to switch things up and keep squads on the move
- Added new possible Ring Console, Survey Beacon, and Crafter spawn locations to World’s Edge and Storm Point, and further evened out the probability of a prop spawning at any specific location
- World’s Edge
- Added possible Ring Console spawn locations to Mirage à Trois and Survey Camp
- Added possible Survey Beacon spawn locations to Survey Camp and The Geyser
- Storm Point
- Added possible Crafter spawn location to Command Center
- Added possible Survey Beacon spawn locations to The Wall, and the unnamed POIs Northeast of Checkpoint and at the edge of the map East of Storm Catcher
All modes changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
Solos changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
- Six-week Duos takeover
- 50 players
- Second Chance Respawn
- Automatically respawn once if you die in the first 4 rounds
- Second chance converted to EVO if unused by the round cutoff
- Battle Sense: HUD indicator when enemies are within 50 meters
- Auto Heals
- Health regenerates out of combat
- Auto heal starts after each kill
- Additional adjustments to loot pool, circle sizes, and round times to accommodate solo play
Mixtape changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
- Lockdown added to rotation: Zeus Station, Monument
- Mixtape Map Rotations
- Default rotation
- Control: Production Yard, Thunderdome
- Gun Run: The Core, Wattson's Pylon
- Lockdown: Monument, Zeus Station
- TDM: Skulltown, Zeus Station
- Mixtape rotation (5/24-5/28)
- Gun Run: The Core, Wattson’s Pylon
- Lockdown: Monument, Zeus Station
- TDM: Skulltown, Zeus Station
- 1st Week of Pride Month (6/1-6/7)
- Control: Barometer
- Gun Run: Wattson’s Pylon
- Lockdown: Zeus Station
- TDM: Zeus Station
Mixtape Rotation changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes (6/11-6/17)
- Control: Barometer, Caustic Treatment
- Lockdown: Monument, Zeus Station
- TDM: Skulltown, Zeus Station
- TDM 24/7 (6/18-6/24)
- Rules
- Scorelimit changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch: 35
- Time Limit: 10 minutes
- Increased health regen changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch
- Skull Town, Zeus Station, Monument, Thunderdome, Wattson’s Pylon, Fragment
LTM Rotations changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
- 5/24-5/28 Control: Production Yard, Thunderdome, Caustic, Barometer, Lava Siphon
- 5/31-6/3 Control: Production Yard, Thunderdome, Caustic, Barometer, Lava Siphon
- 6/11-6/17 Gun Run: Skull Town, Zeus Station, Thunderdome, Wattson, Fragment, The Core
RANKED
- All players in a premade Ranked squad must be within 3 Rank tiers of each other or they will not be allowed to progress to matchmaking
- No tuning changes to be made to ranked scoring for the launch of Upheaval
Season Reset changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
- Where you ended in your last season of Ranked will determine where you start in Upheaval
- If you ended your last season in Rookie, you will be reset to 1 RP
- If you ended your last season above Rookie, you will be reset to Bronze IV
Split Timing changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
- Split 2 will take place at the same time as the .1 patch, not a week after like in previous seasons
Upheaval Ranked Rewards changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
- Your end-of-season rewards will now be determined by the highest Rank tier you achieved during the entire season
- Split Rewards: your season-end reward badge will be animated if you match or surpass your Split 1 Rank in Split 2
- If you do not achieve this, you will get the normal version of your badge
World System in Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes
- Improved end-ring generation system
