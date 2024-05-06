Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes: New Legend, Solos Takeover, and more

Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes are here and players are ready to dive deep into the title's latest update. With a new Legend in the mix, a plethora of map updates, and massive perk changes, the balance as per the Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes seems impeccable. With utmost adherence to competitive integrity, players are in for quite a ride as they set to grind forth for Apex Predator in their Ranked journey.

This article will provide a glance at the Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes and all that it promises to bring with the latest season.

Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes (May 6, 2024)

New Legend: Alter with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Alter is an agent of chaos, primarily concerned with having fun and bringing about the end of the world. Everything is a game to her, and she is always looking for an advantage. Her kit adds a unique dimension to the Apex Games, allowing her to create void passages through geo or escape through the Void to her Nexus when enemies believe they have the upper hand.

Alter's ability to craft unsuspecting rotations through the world will sow new levels of disorder in the ring and she can’t wait to watch the whole place burn.

PASSIVE: GIFT FROM THE RIFT

Can remotely interact with a deathbox to claim one item. Cannot be a shield core.

TACTICAL: VOID PASSAGE

Creates a portal passageway through a surface.

ULTIMATE: VOID NEXUS

Create a regroup point that all allies can remotely interact with to open a phase tunnel back to that location.

LEGEND UPGRADES

Level 2 Upgrade Options Ultimate Cooldown Reduce Ultimate cooldown by 30s. Void Vision Extend highlights and see health bars after exiting Tactical. Level 3 Upgrade Options Eternal Nexus Void Nexus no longer times out. Tactical Cooldown+ Reduce Tactical cooldown by 10s.

Solos Takeover with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

In case you missed it, Solos will be taking over Duos from May 7, 2024, to June 24, 2024. Some aspects from the most popular modes have been integrated to keep things interesting: use your Battle Sense to detect nearby enemies, tear things up with pre-kitted weapons and attachments, and keep the fight going with auto heal and Second Chance mechanics.

Map Rotation with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

The following maps will be available in Pubs and Ranked for the first half of this season:

Broken Moon

Kings Canyon

World’s Edge

Care Package changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Wingman returns to the floor

Projectile size reduced to pre-care package values

Damage reduced to 45 (was 50)

Skullpiercer Elite removed

Hipfire accuracy reduced

Now takes Boosted Loader Hop-Up

No longer takes magazines as an attachment

Devotion enters the Care Package

NEW Reverse Hipfire: sustained hipfire will tighten accuracy instead of widen

Damage increased to 16 (was 15)

Magazine size increased to 54 (was 48 at purple)

Reserve Ammo: 324

Empty reload time significantly reduced

Gold Weapons Rotation

Nemesis Burst AR, Triple-Take, Peacekeeper, Prowler PDW, Longbow DMR

Guaranteed Weapons out of Loot Bins

The first loot bin opened by an unarmed player will always contain a weapon

Retrieving Banners from Death Boxes in Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Collecting a banner will no longer lock the player out of critical gameplay actions

Running, shooting, punching, and reviving will all break out of the banner collect animation while still registering as a successful collection

Players can immediately interact with a Death Box a second time while the animation is playing or continue holding the interact button to collect and enter a Death Box in one flo

Survival Items + Support Bins

Survival items now only spawn from a support bin’s tray if the team is in need

Weapon changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

30-30 Repeater

Skullpiercer Hop-Up removed

Charge Rifle

ADS recoil improved and stabilized

Longbow DMR

Skullpiercer Hop-Up removed

Barrel Stabilizer attachment removed

Base recoil significantly improved

Projectile gravity reduced

ADS in and out time reduced

Triple-Take

Now takes Boosted Loader Hop-Up

Hop-Ups

Skullpiercer removed from the loot pool

Boosted Loader added to the loot pool

Reloading while near empty will speed up reloading and overload the next magazine with extra rounds

1x Digital Threat Optic

Removed from loot pool and all locked set weapons

Legends changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Ash

Arc Snare changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch

Changed to left-hand cast

No longer stows weapons or interrupts consumable use when launching

Phase Breach: inspired by some Alter tech, nearby enemies will be highlighted for players traveling through the Void

Ballistic changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch

Whistler: damage from a planted smart bullet increased to 10 (was 5)

Upgrades

Care Package Insight: removed

NEW Sling-Shot: improves Ballistic’s base sling weapon to a blueset at Level 2 and a purpleset at Level 3

Bloodhound changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch

Beast of the Hunt

Cooldown increased to 4m (was 3m)

Knocks with Ult active no longer extend duration

Upgrades: Level 3

Tactical Cooldown: removed

Taste of Blood: buffed HP gain on knock to 50 (was 25)

NEW Long Hunt: knocks extend Beast of the Hunt duration

Catalyst changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch

Piercing Spikes

Cooldown decreased to 20s (was 25s)

Long Cast upgrade integrated into base Tactical

Dark Veil

Dark Veil length increased to 45m (was 40m)

Upgrades

Long Cast: removed

Long Veil: moved to Level 2

NEW Ferro-Door: fully rebuild and reinforce missing doors with Passive.

Caustic changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch

Gas damage and slow now stop immediately after Caustic's squad is eliminated

Gas damage ramps from 4 → 10 max (was 5 → uncapped), damage on knocked players down to flat 4 (was 5)

Conduit changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch

Radiant Transfer

Can no longer target a Revenant while Forged Shadows is active

When Revenant activates Forged Shadows, any temporary shield generation ends immediately. Revenant will keep any temporary shields generated before activating his Ultimate.

Upgrades

Battery Collection: removed

NEW Battpack: can stack up to 3 Shield Batteries per inventory slot (doesn’t stack with Gold Backpack)

Crypto changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch

Neurolink

Network Traffic upgrade now integrated into base kit

Squadcount banners are now visible anytime the drone is in a deployed state

Upgrades: Level 2

Tac & Ultimate Cooldowns: removed

Network Expansion: moved to Level 2

NEW Quick Ping: improved drone handling (faster accel/decel)

Upgrades: Level 3

NEW Satellite Imagery: drone scan persists for an additional 1.5s

NEW Hackathon: cut the drone cooldown in half, gain a speed boost anytime he uses his Ult or the drone is destroyed

Fuse changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch

Upgrades

Big Bang: removed

NEW Ring Master: gain access to Ring Consoles

Scar Tissue:

Simplified and buffed damage mitigation to remove lingering burn effects

Take a flat 20 damage when crossing The Motherlode instead of 37 (50% of 75 hp) over time

Wreckless: fixed explosive damage mitigation not being applied on continuous Knuckle Cluster hits (should only take about 32 damage from a full Knuckle Cluster now with Wreckless)

Newcastle changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch

Mobile Shield: throw anim speed increased (~2.5x faster)

Castle Wall

Will now destroy incoming projectiles headed towards the front of the wall while energized. It will not destroy projectiles fired from behind the wall nor bombardments from other Legend’s Ultimate projectiles.

Castle Wall energized duration increased to 1m (was 30s)

Upgrade - Stronghold: increased energized duration to 3m (was 2.5m)

Octane changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch

Upgrades

Wreckless: removed

Mad Hops moved to Level 2

Thick Skin: now Level 2 and 3, updated to take 5 less Stim damage to reflect that it can be selected twice (was -25%)

Wattson changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Upgrades

Falling Stars: Pylons will stop spawning Arc Stars when her squad is eliminated

Split Circuit: no longer reduces shield regen capacity

Wraith changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Into the Void and Dimensional Rift: nearby enemies will be highlighted for players traveling through the Void

Map changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Broken Moon shattered

New POIs: Cliff Side, Experimental Labs, Solar Pods, Space Port, Quarantine Zone, Underpass

Breaker Wharf updated

New rotations to switch things up and keep squads on the move

Added new possible Ring Console, Survey Beacon, and Crafter spawn locations to World’s Edge and Storm Point, and further evened out the probability of a prop spawning at any specific location

World’s Edge

Added possible Ring Console spawn locations to Mirage à Trois and Survey Camp

Added possible Survey Beacon spawn locations to Survey Camp and The Geyser

Storm Point

Added possible Crafter spawn location to Command Center

Added possible Survey Beacon spawn locations to The Wall, and the unnamed POIs Northeast of Checkpoint and at the edge of the map East of Storm Catcher

All modes changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Solos changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Six-week Duos takeover

50 players

Second Chance Respawn

Automatically respawn once if you die in the first 4 rounds

Second chance converted to EVO if unused by the round cutoff

Battle Sense: HUD indicator when enemies are within 50 meters

Auto Heals

Health regenerates out of combat

Auto heal starts after each kill

Additional adjustments to loot pool, circle sizes, and round times to accommodate solo play

Mixtape changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Lockdown added to rotation: Zeus Station, Monument

Mixtape Map Rotations

Default rotation

Control: Production Yard, Thunderdome

Gun Run: The Core, Wattson's Pylon

Lockdown: Monument, Zeus Station

TDM: Skulltown, Zeus Station

Mixtape rotation (5/24-5/28)

Gun Run: The Core, Wattson’s Pylon

Lockdown: Monument, Zeus Station

TDM: Skulltown, Zeus Station

1st Week of Pride Month (6/1-6/7)

Control: Barometer

Gun Run: Wattson’s Pylon

Lockdown: Zeus Station

TDM: Zeus Station

Mixtape Rotation changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes (6/11-6/17)

Control: Barometer, Caustic Treatment

Lockdown: Monument, Zeus Station

TDM: Skulltown, Zeus Station

TDM 24/7 (6/18-6/24)

Rules

Scorelimit changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch: 35

Time Limit: 10 minutes

Increased health regen changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch

Skull Town, Zeus Station, Monument, Thunderdome, Wattson’s Pylon, Fragment

LTM Rotations changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

5/24-5/28 Control: Production Yard, Thunderdome, Caustic, Barometer, Lava Siphon

5/31-6/3 Control: Production Yard, Thunderdome, Caustic, Barometer, Lava Siphon

6/11-6/17 Gun Run: Skull Town, Zeus Station, Thunderdome, Wattson, Fragment, The Core

RANKED

All players in a premade Ranked squad must be within 3 Rank tiers of each other or they will not be allowed to progress to matchmaking

No tuning changes to be made to ranked scoring for the launch of Upheaval

Season Reset changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Where you ended in your last season of Ranked will determine where you start in Upheaval

If you ended your last season in Rookie, you will be reset to 1 RP

If you ended your last season above Rookie, you will be reset to Bronze IV

Split Timing changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Split 2 will take place at the same time as the .1 patch, not a week after like in previous seasons

Upheaval Ranked Rewards changes with Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Your end-of-season rewards will now be determined by the highest Rank tier you achieved during the entire season

Split Rewards: your season-end reward badge will be animated if you match or surpass your Split 1 Rank in Split 2

If you do not achieve this, you will get the normal version of your badge

World System in Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Improved end-ring generation system

