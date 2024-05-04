Apex Legends Alter: All abilities explained

Alter is the newest Apex Legends character that will join the roster as a Skirmisher besides Wraith, Octane, Pathfinder, and others. While her entire backstory seems shrouded in mystery, her abilities have been revealed in the latest Apex Legends Upheaval trailer. Her entire kit appears related to portals as she harnesses the power of the void.

This article highlights all of Alter's abilities in Apex Legends.

What are Alter’s abilities in Apex Legends and how do they work?

Here are all the abilities that Alter will carry in her arsenal in Apex Legends:

Void Passage

Void Passage (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Void Passage ability allows the new legend to create a portal directly through a surface. This will be a stationary doorway that can be used by all the players in the lobby to pass through walls and ceilings. It will act as a temporary path that can be used to enter and exit, similar to Wraith’s Ultimate ability.

It can be used as a tool for rotations or as an aggressive ability to initiate gunfights with teams seeking shelter inside houses.

Gift From The Rift

Gift From The Rift (Image via Electronic Arts)

This is Alter’s passive ability, allowing her to remotely interact with a deathbox in a limited range to pull any one item. However, the item cannot be an armor. This was done to introduce preliminary balance for the new character and avoid a drastic shift in the meta. This ability acts like Loba’s Ultimate but you can get a single item from a deathbox.

The effective range of the ability is currently unknown but will surely be quite small.

Void Nexus

Void Nexus (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Void Nexus is her ultimate ability and resembles Revenant’s pre-rework Ultimate, which created a regroup point. Alter places down a piece of Void Technology at a point that the entire squad can interact with from far away to create a phase tunnel back to the point. This ability stays in the placed location for a limited time.

This ability might also be susceptible to normal incoming damage like bullets and explosives. So it might deactivate if enemies shoot it down, limiting your ability to escape back to a safe location.

Moreover, being a Skirmisher, she can peek inside care packages and reveal the highest rarity item before it lands. This is a class-based ability and can be enjoyed by any legend in this category.

While the legend’s origins remain unknown, the official Apex Legends description states how this legend chases after world-ending events—to witness it unravel or miss it all completely. Through these experiences, she could discern that these are not random occurrences and that someone is responsible for them.

Alter's introduction adds an interesting twist to the game's lore and the storyline that goes on in the background.