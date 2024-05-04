You can get Exotic Shards for free in Apex Legends Season 21. As evident from their name, Exotic Shards serve as a premium-tier currency that can be used to unlock some of the most exquisite items in the game. There has been a flurry of reports showcasing all the possible cosmetics and items that you can unlock using this currency.

Read on to know how to unlock Exotic Shards for free in Apex Legends Season 21.

How to get Exotic Shards for free in Apex Legends Season 21

Expand Tweet

Per the official game blog, you can get Exotic Shards for free in Apex Legends Season 21 by simply grinding out the Seasonal Battle Pass. This can be unlocked at Tier 89.

The blog also states that you can only unlock 10 Exotic Shards through the Battle Pass. According to the developers, free Shards may be introduced in future events.

Here is the official pricing of Exotic Shards:

10 Exotic Shards: USD 9.99

USD 9.99 50 Exotic Shards (40 + 10 bonus): USD 39.99

USD 39.99 110 Exotic Shards (80 + 30 bonus): USD 74.99

You can purchase this currency just like Apex Coins: from the official Apex Legends coin store in-game. You can also purchase them through official platform partners, such as Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft.

How to use Exotic Shards in Apex Legends

Apex Artifact store (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends' Cobalt Katar is merely the base variant of this entire Apex Artifact system. Using Exotic Shards, you can unlock a range of new upgrades for your universal Heirloom and customize it to your heart's desire.

That said, you cannot merely jump to any of the given upgrade tiers at random. You have to sequentially unlock all the variants to potentially unlock the final form of the Katar, i.e., the Nitride. The above attached image will provide you with a brief idea of all the items that you have to unlock to reach this level.

Lastly, per the official blog, you will only be able to unlock one Katar variant using 10 Exotic Shards. Essentially, each Battle Pass will provide you with the ability to at least get one level for your universal Heirloom.

That's all there is to know about unlocking Exotic Shards for free in Apex Legends Season 21.

For more news and guides, check these links below: