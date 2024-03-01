Who is the newest Legend in Apex Legends Season 21?

Alter is reportedly the newest Legend in Apex Legends Season 21. With Season 20, the game saw a major overhaul of its core mechanics, introducing new factors that influence the game's momentum. The brand-new EVO changes, EVO harvesters, and Legend Upgrades have added a new dimension to the game, providing players with a unique new experience when playing matches.

However, what this Season missed out on was a new Legend. This article will explore the possibility of a new Legend in Apex Legends Season 21 and provide a brief on any details associated with them.

Note: The information provided below is completely based on leaks. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt until confirmed officially by the developers.

Is Alter the newest Legend in Apex Legends Season 21? Expected release date and abilities

Expected release date

As per leaked information, the newest Legend in Apex Legends Season 21 is reportedly codenamed 'Alter'. While there is no official confirmation regarding the launch of the upcoming season, the ongoing Batte Pass timer indicates that the latest season will debut on May 7, 2024.

On February 5, 2024, Apex Legends released a gameplay video from the developer-build of the game, featuring all the goodies coming in Season 20. During this preview, the community got a look at the rendered icon for the upcoming Legend, which has been codenamed 'Cave', confirming previous leaks.

However, later in the footage, players get a glimpse of the new Legend's codename in the kill feed and come to a unified conclusion that the upcoming character has been codenamed 'Alter'.

Since the latest season is at least two months away, we speculate the Legend's codename will undergo a round of changes before being released in the live build of the game.

Alter's expected abilities in Apex Legends Season 21

A glance at Alter's abilities in Apex Legends Season 21. (Image via Respawn Entertainment || YouTube.com/@bobz)

There is no definitive list of abilities for Alter, the newest Legend in Apex Legends Season 21. Numerous insider sources and data miners have, however, indicated that Alter will feature void-like abilities, similar to that of Wraith and Ash. These abilities have reportedly been utilized and transformed by taking reference from Apex Mobile characters, such as Fade.

According to another leaker, bobz, Alter reportedly features a 'Rewind Portal' Ultimate ability that will allow them to travel back in time to a given location. This ability is inspired by the void-like abilities featured for characters like Wraith, providing players with a means to escape without taking damage.

That's all there is to know about the newest Legend in Apex Legends Season 21. This article will be updated as official information gets released or more information comes to light.

