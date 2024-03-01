When does Apex Legends Season 21 start?

With only three weeks into Season 20, players are already frantically looking for the next big thing coming in Apex Legends Season 21. While there is not a lot of information regarding the upcoming season's content, numerous data miners have found compelling evidence that Season 21 might feature even better content than the current season.

Read below to learn more about Apex Legends Season 21's expected release date and all related information.

Apex Legends Season 21: Expected start date and time for all regions

Considering the Battle Pass timer for Season 20, Apex Legends Season 21 is expected to start on May 7, 2024, at 10 AM PT for all regions. Upon the conclusion of Apex Legends Season 20, players will be prompted to download the seasonal update, enabling them to access the latest version of the game.

Below is a detailed list of the expected release dates and times for the upcoming season across all regions:

May 7, 10:00 AM PT (US West Coast)

May 7, 12:00 PM CT (Illinois)

May 7, 1:00 PM ET (US East Coast)

May 7, 6:00 PM GMT (UK)

May 7, 10:30 PM IST (India)

May 8, 1:00 AM CST (China)

May 8, 2:00 AM JST (Japan)

May 8, 3:00 AM AEDT (Australia)

May 8, 5:00 AM NZDT (New Zealand)

Players must note that there have been times when Respawn Entertainment and EA have delayed the onset of a new season due to internal errors. However, if everything pans out well, players can expect the update to roll out smoothly on the given date and time.

What are players expecting from Apex Legends Season 21?

Players expect a new Legend to roll up in Apex Legends Season 21, and they are right to do so. A popular data miner, HYPERMYSTx, has uncovered game files that a new Legend 'Cave' will reportedly make its way into the game's upcoming season.

Cave is rumored to feature a mix of abilities borrowed from the roster of Apex Legends mobile. However, until further confirmation, this remains mere speculation.

Players also expect a popular map from Titanfall's lore, District, to be introduced with the new season. However, chances of a brand-new map and a new Legend are quite slim, considering the amount of content Respawn Entertainment has been overhauling in the past few seasons.

Last but not least, the entire community expects both Respawn and EA to make definitive efforts to control the massive cheater problem in the game. The game will inevitably lose its loyal player base if effective solutions are not patched through.

