Apex Legends Ranked explained

The Apex Legends Ranked mode offers a more competitive experience for players, matching them with others of similar skill levels. This allows for testing of abilities and progression up the ranked ladder. To access it, one must reach Level 20. The Ranked mode in Apex Legends Season 20 represents a substantial revamp of the ranking system, aiming to reward bold play and strategic thinking.

This article provides an in-depth overview of the Apex Legends Ranked system, covering all major aspects.

Exploring Apex Legends' Ranked format

Apex Legends Ranked format explained (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Apex Legends Ranked mode follows a skill-based match-making system to pair similar players in Ranked matches. Ranked is split into multiple seasons within the main season, with each split resetting players' ranks down by six tiers from their previous peak. There are a total of six tiers in the Ranked, each having its divisions:

Bronze (Bronze I, Bronze II, Bronze III, Bronze IV)

Silver (Silver I, Silver II, Silver III, Silver IV)

Gold (Gold I, Gold II, Gold III, Gold IV)

Platinum (Platinum I, Platinum II, Platinum III, Platinum IV)

Diamond (Diamond I, Diamond II, Diamond III, Diamond IV)

Apex Predator (Top 750 players)

Players compete to earn the top position in Apex Legends Ranked matches. Ranked Points (RP) are earned by killing opponents with their squad and placing well in matches. Members of all the premade squads i.e. Trios and Duos must be within three Rank tiers of each other.

The base value of each kill is determined by the final match placement. Players receive full value for each kill or assist they get, but participation like other kills by the squad while alive is worth less.

Players are rewarded with bonuses if they perform exceptionally well in Apex Legends Ranked matches. Eliminating enemies with a higher Rank tier or maintaining a streak of high match placement in consecutive Ranked matches also provided bonuses.

Players have to earn RP and make their way through each Rank from the last division to the first division (IV - I). Tier demotion occurs when the RP falls below the minimum value for that tier. The Rank will be reduced below the cap for the next tier down.

FAQs for Apex Legends Ranked

Q1) What are Seasonal Splits in Apex Legends Ranked?

Answer: Ranked consists of several seasons within the primary season, with each segment resetting your rank to a level six tiers lower than your preceding peak.

Q2) What is the entry cost in Apex Legends Ranked?

Answer: The fee paid in Ranked Points to participate in every Ranked match starting from the Silver tier is called entry cost. Consequently, superior performance is vital to prevent losing points.

Q3) Is Ranked mode rewarding in Apex Legends?

Answer: The Ranked system incentivizes taking risks and proactive engagement in combat. It does so by granting rewards for eliminating squads of superior rank and acknowledging participation in kills.

This concludes our overview of the Ranked system in Apex Legends.

