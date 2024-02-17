5 best Legends for Apex Legends Season 20

Apex Legends Season 20 introduced a massive overhaul of existing Legend classes and old systems in the game. The new Legend Upgrades add a touch of freshness to the title and significantly change the shooter's competitive meta in 2024.

Additionally, Ranked Reloaded is now available in Apex Legends Season 20. The newest competitive playlist has incorporated a more balanced mechanic to help improve skill and rank-based matchmaking while also offering a higher percentage of points for making riskier plays.

If you are ready to grind Ranked in Season 20 or roll through pub matches, you should be equipped with the best Legends available. This article provides a list of the five meta Legends that will dominate the battlefields in Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

5 meta Legends for Apex Legends Season 20

1) Revenant

Revenant in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Whether you are queueing solo or with a team, if you have a thirst for some action, Revenant should be your best pick in Apex Legends Season 20.

Revenant's new perks make him the best Assault Class Legend in the game this season. His new perks include:

Reduced Tac cooldown (Tier 1 upgrade)

After a squad wipe, callout a nearby squad (Tier 1 upgrade)

-20% Tactical Charge Time (Tier 2 upgrade)

Tactical refresh on knock (Tier 2 upgrade)

While you can only choose two active perks during a match, each incentivizes you to be aggressive and focus on gunfights.

If you want to go on a killing spree, we urge you to pick up the 'Reduced Tac cooldown' and 'Tactical refresh on knock' upgrades in a match. This will ensure that you have your Shadow Pounce ready on a very quick cooldown. Additionally, if you manage to get a knock, you will have the ability back in an instant, allowing you to reposition and take another fight.

2) Rampart

Rampart in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Coming up in a close second is Rampart. Though not the traditional 'w-key' Legend, Rampart's new perks allow her to pack quite a punch with her kit. Her new perks are listed below:

-20% Ult Cooldown

Carry extra ammo per stack

Improved sheila handling & spinup time

Faster reload with Sheila & Amped cover

Rampart, who excelled as a Controller Legend, can now also dominate in all-out warfare. Her Sheila, which remains the best weapon in the game, has additional bonuses that allow you to shred through squads with absolute ease.

Make sure you get the '-20% Ult Cooldown' and 'Faster reload with Sheila & Amped cover' upgrades to ensure you have a versatile yet oppressive kit in your hands. The faster reload perk not only helps you quickly refill your Sheila but applies to any weapon you're using behind Amped Covers.

3) Wraith

Wraith in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Wraith's new perks in Apex Legends Season 20 make her even better than before. Her latest buff, which allowed her to teleport over 100 meters, now comes with a perk that drops her Ultimate ability's cooldown by 50%. Furthermore, you get the option to improve your Tactical spinup and cooldown with her new perks.

Here is the list of Wraith's new perks:

Reduced Tactical Cooldown by five seconds

Passive Triggers when squads approach

Reduced Ultimate Cooldown by 50%

Faster Tactical Windup, allowing for quicker deploying of 'Into the Void'

We urge you to pick the perks of your choice based on your playstyle. If you are keener on doing solo plays, simply grab the reduced cooldown for her tactical along with her faster tactical windup. However, if you are more into team play, you can opt for the other two perks.

4) Lifeline

Lifeline in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Lifeline finally has enough buffs that make her a viable pick in Apex Legends. She has gotten her hands on significantly powerful perks that can change the outcome of the game altogether.

Here is a list of Lifeline's new perks:

+20% Revive Speed

-10s Tac cooldown

Gain a self-revive

Next Ult is a Supply drop

You can pick a combination of any of these perks, and it will not affect your team's or your performance negatively.

5) Bangalore

Bangalore in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Despite her previous nerfs, Bangalore's latest perks make her a great Legend pick for Apex Legends Season 20. She remains a versatile pick, providing her team with a mix of both aggressive and defensive utility.

Here is a list of her new perks:

See Ordnance through walls & death boxes

-25% Ult cooldown

Auto-ping enemies who trigger passive

Regen HP inside smoke

As you level your EVO XP, get your hands on the '-25% Ult cooldown' and 'Auto-ping enemies who trigger passive' for best results. Though regenerating health inside smoke sounds enticing, the rate at which she heals almost renders this ability useless.

Auto-ping, however, helps you ascertain where you are being shot from, allowing you and your team to ready up for combat.

Feel free to check out our article detailing the Apex Legends Season 20 patch notes. For more news and updates on the game, check the links below:

Who will receive the newest Heirloom in Apex Legends || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || How to unlock Reactive Flatline ||