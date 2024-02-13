What is Ranked Reloaded in Apex Legends Season 20?

Apex Legends Season 20 features an entirely overhauled Ranked playlist in the game called Ranked Reloaded. After a continuous wave of criticism over the past few seasons, Respawn Entertainment and EA have implemented a fresh wave of changes to improve their Rank playlist. While the new changes do look promising, whether they will make a significant difference is something that we will only find out over the course of the season.

This article will take an in-depth look into Ranked Reloaded in Apex Legends Season 20.

All changes in Ranked Reloaded for Apex Legends Season 20

Ranked Reloaded in Apex Legends Season 20 is an overhauled version of the previous generation of the Ranked Playlist. It features numerous changes that seek to reward players for their bold and risky moves.

With the addition of Legend Upgrades and EVO changes, Ranked will see an entirely new playstyle and meta in the new Season. A few elements have been removed to pave the way for Ranked Reloaded. These include:

Promotional Trials Provisional Ranked Matches Season-long Ranked Ladder

With these three elements removed, Respawn Entertainment has brought back the system of Ranked Splits, essentially dividing the entire season into two waves of Ranked games.

Furthermore, the previous minimum requirement for queueing Ranked, which was Level 50, has been lowered to Level 20 to incentivize newer players to get into the competitive grind. The previous generation of competitive Apex Legends made it quite hard for newbies to thrive in the system. However, the newest changes do help lower-tier players improve their skill level.

Entry costs and RP changes

With Ranked Reloaded, entry costs have been reintroduced in the system. They will be implemented from Silver rank onwards, costing 20RP per tier.

With the return of Ranked splits, players will start at 1RP at the beginning of a new Season. In each split, you will go down by six full divisions from your last-attained rank in the game.

Respawn Entertainment is also incentivizing aggressive playstyles, providing bonuses for risky plays and taking down squads and players that are rated higher than your rank in the game.

The patch notes provide us with the following list of updated bonuses:

Challenger Bonus: Earn a 50% bonus on the elimination of a higher-ranked player.

Top 5 Streak Bonus: Maintaining a placement streak of fifth or better will allow you to earn up to a 40RP bonus in Ranked Reloaded games. The breakdown is as follows:

2 match streak: +10 RP

3 match streak: +20 RP

4 match streak: +30 RP

5+ match streak: +40 RP

