How to play Bangalore in Apex Legends

Bangalore is an Assault class Legend in Apex Legends. She has a perfectly balanced kit that provides players a versatile range of options. Part of the game since its early access release, Bangalore remains one of the strongest and most popular Legends. While she is quite beginner-friendly, her skill ceiling is quite high.

This article will explore her entire kit in-depth and provide players with a detailed analysis and guide on how they should use her abilities.

What are Bangalore's abilities in Apex Legends?

Bangalore, even in Apex Legends Season 20, remains a meta pick. Her versatile kit contains the following abilities:

Double Time (Passive Ability): Bangalore receives a 30% speed boost when enemies shoot at her or in her direction. This speed boost remains active for two seconds, allowing you to reposition into cover. Double Time only activates upon being hit or when bullets/grenades barely miss you while you sprint.

Bangalore receives a 30% speed boost when enemies shoot at her or in her direction. This speed boost remains active for two seconds, allowing you to reposition into cover. Double Time only activates upon being hit or when bullets/grenades barely miss you while you sprint. Smoke Launcher (Tactical Ability): You get access to a smoke launcher, allowing you to deploy smoke grenades at a distance. You get two charges of this ability, which recharge at 18 seconds. The smoke will only dissipate upon impact, so follow the trajectory guide for the ability.

You get access to a smoke launcher, allowing you to deploy smoke grenades at a distance. You get two charges of this ability, which recharge at 18 seconds. The smoke will only dissipate upon impact, so follow the trajectory guide for the ability. Rolling Thunder (Ultimate Ability): You get access to a throwable flare, which calls in an airstrike at your location. The missiles will land in a six by six square. Each explosion will deal 40 damage to shields or flesh.

Furthermore, the new Legend Upgrades in Season 20 provide her with the following perks:

Level 2 Upgrades

Big Bang: Allows her to see nearby ordnance through walls and on deathboxes in the game.

Allows her to see nearby ordnance through walls and on deathboxes in the game. Ultimate Artillery: Reduces Rolling Thunder's cooldown by 25%.

Level 3 Upgrades

Cover Me: Auto-Pings any enemies that trigger her Double Time passive ability.

Auto-Pings any enemies that trigger her Double Time passive ability. Refuge: Regenerate HP while inside Smoke Launcher Smoke Launcher.

For the best results in your pub and ranked games, use Big Bang and Cover Me. While Refuge is an enticing choice, the health regeneration is way too slow for it to be an effective upgrade.

How to use Bangalore in Apex Legends?

The difference between a good and great Bangalore player often relies on how they use their Tactical ability. Her smokescreen is the greatest tool in her kit, and a short cooldown of 18 seconds makes it an even stronger ability.

Bangalore's smoke launcher lets you smoke off certain locations. In defensive situations, use it to block out enemy sniper's vision, provide cover when reviving your teammates, and block the line of sight of any aggressive enemies.

However, make them even more effective tools by using them offensively. Block out certain lines of sight to give your team uncontested grounds to attack enemies. Use it to confuse enemies as you approach them, and pair it with a Bloodhound scan to create absolute havoc. Her kit has no bounds, and the more you experiment with it, the better you will be at using this Legend.

Her ultimate ability is self-explanatory and should be used to deny enemies space. Use it to throw enemy teams off the high ground or to reposition them into a compromised corner. When being chased in a disadvantageous situation, use it to create space between your team and your enemies by throwing it directly in front of you and running away.

