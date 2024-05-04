All that we know about Apex Legends Artifacts

Apex Legends Artifacts offers a fresh approach to customizing players' in-game experience. Contradictory to character-specific Heirlooms, Apex Artifacts are universal and can be used with any Legend in the game roster. The first one, Cobalt Katar, was introduced in the Shadow Society event in Season 20 of Apex Legends. These come in a range of variants and can be customized according to player preference.

This article covers everything we know about Apex Legends Artifacts in Season 21 Upheaval of Apex Legends.

What are Apex Legends Artifacts?

Cobalt Katar Mythic Artifact in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts || RossTheeSquirrel)

Apex Legends Artifacts are mythic melee customizations known as Katars and can be paired with any Legend in the game, just like the Buster R5 sword from the Final Fantasy Seven Rebirth crossover event.

Per the game's lore, the Apex Legend Artifacts were bestowed upon each Legend by an organization known as the Mercenary Syndicate. These artifacts are fueled by a cryptic element called Branthium, exclusive to the Apex Legends universe. The Legend Rampart introduced the customization capability in the Katar Apex Artifacts.

How to unlock Artifacts in Apex Legends?

Exotic Shards currency in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts || RossTheeSquirrel)

Apex Legends Artifacts can be unlocked by using Exotic Shards. This new currency can be purchased directly, similar to Apex Coins, and earned through the Battle Pass. This season, players can obtain up to 10 Exotic shards and spend that exact amount to unlock one Katar variant.

The base variant Cobalt Katar can be purchased from the Mythic Shop and can be unlocked in milestone events like limited-timed Shadow Society Event. Apex Legends Artifacts come with their own upgrades, including base customization, melee theme, Power Sources, Activation Emote, and a Deathbox customization. These upgrades are unlocked sequentially, starting from the base to the Deathbox.

Players who have purchased the Cobalt Katar Artifact from the Shadow Society Event will receive a headstart in Season 21 Upheavel in Apex Legends. They will receive free upgrades for the Artifact including the Cobalt Katar base, Theme, Power Source, and Activation Emote as rewards for their purchase in the limited-time event.

All variants of Artifacts in Apex legends

Mythic Artifact variants in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Six variants for Apex Legends Artifacts can be unlocked from Mythic Shop. These can be customized to make two hundred combinations, giving players several options to customize Katars according to their choice followed by a distinct style for each Artifact.

The six variants for Apex Legend Artifacts are as follows:

Cobalt

Electrum

Gladius

Molten

Rhodium

Nitride

Players can start unlocking customizations for any variant with an exception for the Nitride. The base variant of this Apex Artifact can only be unlocked after players have unlocked the base version of every other artifact variant.

That's all there is to know about the Apex Legends Artifacts in Season 21 Upheavel.

