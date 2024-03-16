As per recent leaks, Apex Legends will reportedly feature the Shadow Society Collection Event in Season 20. HYPERMYSTx, a popular data miner in the Apex Legends community, provided a preliminary glance at the Shadow Society Collection Event through an X post. This event, according to them, will be similar to the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Crossover event.

This article will explore what the Shadow Society Collection Event will feature in Apex Legends.

Note: The information has been sourced from leaks and data-mined files. Official sources from Respawn Entertainment or EA are yet to confirm these details.

What can we expect from Apex Legends Shadow Society Collection Event?

The Shadow Society Collection in Apex Legends will reportedly feature a collection of 36 unique cosmetics. Similar to the Final Fantasy Rebirth Event, HYPERMYSTx reports that the upcoming event will last for three weeks, possibly taking over the public Trios and Duos playlist.

There is no official notice about the event's release in the game. With the mid-season update right around the corner, we speculate that Season 20's mid-season might feature the event's debut.

Will Apex Legends Shadow Society Collection Event feature a Universal Heirloom?

As per KralRindo and HYPERMYSTx, the Shadow Society Collection Event will reportedly feature a Universal Heirloom. The former dataminer, KralRindo, stated that the Universal Heirloom might be priced at $700 (or the equivalent value in a player's local currency).

This news has caused quite a stir in the community. Furthermore, he stated that Legend-specific Heirloom would be scrapped in future updates. Universal Heirlooms have been confirmed to generate more revenue, and KralRindo believes that EA and Respawn Entertainment could move towards creating Universal Heirlooms for future Collection Events. It could be unlocked after completing the entirety of the Shadow Society Collection Event in Apex Legends.

Essentially, you must unlock all the cosmetics offered in the event to unlock this Mythic rarity weapon.

The upcoming Universal Heirloom will be customizable. As per KralRindo, each customizable part of this Mythic-rarity cosmetic would be unlockable after spending $700. Each colorway and customizable feature will reportedly be locked behind a steep paywall.

