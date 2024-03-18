Apex Legends Cobalt Katar Heirloom: What we know so far

The Cobalt Katar Heirloom will reportedly be the upcoming Mythic cosmetic in Apex Legends. Popular dataminer, KralRindo, has discovered files indicating that it will be featured in a Collection Event, similar to that of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Crossover event. There have been interesting developments on the front of Mythic skins as per the dataminer, and he has alleged that Respawn might entirely scrap the concept of Legend-specific Heirlooms.

This article will explore the concept of the brand-new Mythic cosmetic and all related information. For a detailed brief, read below.

Note: The information has been sourced from leaks and data-mined files. Official sources from Respawn Entertainment or EA are yet to confirm these details.

How to unlock Cobalt Katar Heirloom in Apex Legends?

The Cobalt Katar Heirloom in Apex Legends will be part of a massive Collection Event. It will reportedly feature a collection of 36 unique cosmetics, 14 of which have been speculated to be Legendary rarity, while the rest will be Epic rarity skins and items.

As per the dataminer, an RNG-based system, similar to the Buster Sword R5, will be implemented to unlock the Heirloom. Essentially, there's a possibility that any of the Event packs that you unbox might yield you the Heirloom.

Every aspect of the Cobalt Katar is calculated to be customizable. As shown in the official Season 20 Breakout trailer, this cosmetic will feature a unique power-surge animation, which KralRinido believes will also be customizable in some manner.

Apex Legends Cobalt Katar Heirloom expected price

Expand Tweet

The Cobalt Katar Heirloom in Apex Legends is speculated to be priced around $700. This will undoubtedly be the highest-priced Heirloom ever released in the game, and will see a lot of backlash from the community.

As per KralRindo, the initial payout for getting your hands on this cosmetic will range around $290-$300. The Heirloom will feature unique customizable options and colorways, all of which will be unlocked upon paying an additional $400 surcharge.

The current pricing structure for this event is believed to be as follows:

First Collection Event pack: 100 Apex Coins

100 Apex Coins 2-6th Collection Event packs: 500 Apex Coins per pack

500 Apex Coins per pack 7-14th Collection Event packs: 700 Apex Coins per pack

700 Apex Coins per pack 15-36 Collection Event packs: 1000 Apex Coins per pack

Refer to the official Apex Coin pricelist for an accurate analysis:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

Apex Coins at 6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

Apex Coins at 1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

For more Apex Legends news and guides, check these links below:

5 best C.A.R. SMG skins II Wattson guide II Best AimLabs routines II 5 best methods to reduce recoil II