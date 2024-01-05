How to unlock Buster Sword R5 Heirloom in Apex Legends

The Buster Sword R5 will be the latest Heirloom introduced in Apex Legends Season 19. It will see its debut in the game after the launch of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover on January 9, 2023, at 10 am PT. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the most anticipated story of the Final Fantasy 7 remake project, and this new collaboration has sparked a lot of excitement.

Fans are hyped as this new crossover will usher in a new takeover, upheaving the evergreen battle royale game mode. While all the event details are yet to be disclosed, the introduction of new limited-time items, such as the numerous Materia hop-ups has intrigued the community.

How to get the Buster Sword R5 Heirloom in Apex Legends

The Buster Sword R5, which is Cloud's trusted weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, is the latest Heirloom set to arrive in Apex Legends. One of the weapon's unique features is that it will have universal compatibility. This means all Legends will have the option to equip this Heirloom, making it the first of its kind in the game's entire history.

You can follow these steps to unlock the Buster Sword R5 Heirloom in Apex Legends:

If you are on PC, launch the game from Steam or Origin. If you are on a console, simply boot it from your game library. Log in with your credentials. Go to the Collection Event tab from the main menu. Proceed to purchase the Event exclusive packs.

The Buster Sword R5 Heirloom will be a random reward from the event-exclusive packs offered with this new crossover. Other than luck being in your favor, there is no other way to get this Heirloom apart from unlocking all 36 event-exclusive packs. If you are lucky, you might get it in your first draw; if not, you'll have to open the remaining 35 until you get your hands on the Heirloom.

The free event reward tracker will offer players four event-exclusive packs, which can be earned by simply grinding the game. We urge you to get a hold of these packs before resorting to purchasing the event packs. However, in case you happen to purchase all 36 of them, the four packs that you draw from this reward tracker will provide you a refund of 2800 Apex Coins.

Unlike other Heirlooms, the Buster Sword R5 will be exclusive to this event and will only be available for the duration of this limited-time crossover event between Apex and Final Fantasy. It will not be available for purchase from the Mythic store upon completion of this limited-time crossover.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.