5 best C.A.R. SMG skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Those who prefer close- and mid-range fights in Apex Legends prefer SMGs and the best C.A.R. SMG skins to go with them. The game has a wide range of C.A.R. skins for this weapon, and its fans consider them their favorite.

With its easy-to-handle recoil and shortest TTK (among non-care package weapons), the SMG has the highest pick rate. Additionally, it’s the only weapon to accommodate Heavy and Light Rounds. Possessing the capacity to inflict severe damage, it’s an absolute beast and a must-pick weapon.

Here's a look at the five best C.A.R. SMG skins in Apex Legends for 2024.

The best C.A.R. SMG skins that Apex Legends players should use for 2024

1) Wyrmborn

Wyrmborn C.A.R. (Image via Electronic Arts)

On top of our list of best C.A.R. SMG skins is the Legendary rarity Wyrmborn skin. Showcasing the skin of the dragon imprisoned within the machine, it becomes more of an animal rather than a weapon.

The skin was introduced as a Battle Pass asset during Season 13 of Apex Legends. Players worldwide had to buy the premium Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins and finish the first tier of pass order to get their hands on this beautiful Legendary weapon skin. Moreover, being a Battle Pass exclusive skin, it hasn’t appeared in the in-game shop.

2) Devilish Artistry

Devilish Artistry C.A.R (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Devilish Artistry Legendary rarity skin was unveiled as a part of the Veild Collection Event during Season 16. The skin is wrapped with a golden hue alongside a skull in the magazine. It also offers perfect symmetry, which is a work of art itself. Conserving how the skin sold like hotcakes during its release, it can definitely be considered under the best C.A.R. SMG skins in Apex Legends for 2024.

Upon spending 1800 Apex Coins, players can purchase this skin to add it to their inventory. However, players who wish to purchase this skin from the in-game shop won’t be able to do that, as this Legendary skin falls under the category of Event Exclusive.

3) Ethereal Heresy

Ethereal Heresy C.A.R (Image via Electronic Arts)

Ethereal Heresy is one of the best C.A.R. SMG skins available in-game. It showcases the classy side of the weapon with a makeover of red and black. Moreover, it has a subtle look with a fox in the magazine. The developers introduced this skin as a part of the Collection Event during Season 18 of Apex Legends, named Death Dynasty.

Players who wish to purchase this skin could obtain it by spending 1800 Apex Coins. Despite having zero appearances in the in-game store, it’s likely to come, and players should grab that opportunity.

4) Daemon Hunter

Daemon Hunter C.A.R (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Daemon Hunter Epic rarity skin was introduced during the fourth Anniversary Collection event during Season 16 of Apex Legends. Although the skin doesn’t affect the basic design of the C.A.R. SMG, it surely adds depth by including anime artwork.

Apex fans worldwide could obtain this jaw-dropping skin upon completing 1000 points in the free path of that particular Collection Event. Anime fans worldwide can get their hands on this beautiful skin as it gives a full otaku aesthetic.

5) Royal Gift

Royal Gift C.A.R (Image via Electronic Arts)

Royal Gift ends the list of our best C.A.R. SMG skins in Apex Legends. The Legendary rarity SMG skin is wrapped in Red and Black with a golden touch. It showcases a subtle look and truly defines a magnum opus.

Originally, the skin was introduced as a part of the Opulent Instigator bundle during the Regath Wraith Store sale. The bundle was available in the store for 3500 Apex Coins and is likely to appear in the near future.

