5 best Havoc skins in Apex Legends for 2024

The Havoc Rifle in Apex Legends has a reputation for being a force to be reckoned with. It has one of the highest damage-per-shot stats among assault rifles, which allows for quicker takedowns, especially with headshots. Havoc is effective in close to mid-range fights and can be a deadly weapon with the right attachments. It is loaded with Energy ammo, and its high damage and decent ammo capacity make it a popular choice among aggressive players.

Havoc has some pretty decent cosmetic skins and a vast collection that players can choose from. This article lists the five best Havoc skins available in Apex Legends in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Best Havoc skins in Apex Legends to use in 2024

1) Golden Idol

Golden Idol Legendary Havoc skin (Image via ZeoCrysis/YouTube)

Golden Idol is one of the best Havoc skins in Apex Legends. It is a legendary weapon skin and was released on March 19, 2019, in Season One Battle Pass of Apex Legends. The recolor for the original skin was released in the store for 3500 Apex Coins.

The Golden Idol skin has an elegant color scheme covered in a golden finish with intricate carvings along the barrel and stock resembling a dragon with red eyes. When the player gets a kill, the dragon's eyes emit green flames, and the body glows green due to its reactive camo effect.

2) Star Studded

Star Studded Legendary Havoc skin (Image via ZeoCrysis/YouTube)

The Star Studded Havoc skin is a cosmetic item for Havoc rifles in Apex Legends. It was first released in Season 7, Ascension as part of a launch bundle for Horizon, the new legend introduced in that season. This skin can also be purchased separately for 2,500 Apex Coins.

The Star Studded Havoc Skin features a bright color scheme with pink, yellow, black, and blue accents. The skin has a cyberpunk appearance, with floating tech pieces and glowing lights on the side of the gun. Additionally, the iron sight on this skin is unique, featuring a holographic design that makes it easier for players to use compared to the standard iron sights.

3) Emerald Abstraction

Emerald Abstraction Legendary Havoc skin (Image via ZeoCrysis/YouTube)

The Emerald Abstraction is one of the most flashy-looking Havoc Skins. It first appeared in Season 7, Fight Night collection event on January 5, 2021. It was a part of the Gibraltar Heirloom draw event and returned on sale in the Apex store for 1250 Apex Coins.

The Emerald Abstraction legendary skin gives the Havocr rifle a sleek and stylish look. The weapon skin features green, gold, white, and black colors with geometric patterns. While the skin is attractive, some players consider it to have a bit more visual clutter than other Havoc Skins.

4) Reptilian Fury

Reptilian Fury Legendary Havoc skin (Image via zilke Clips/YouTube)

The Reptilian Fury is one of the best Havoc skins in Apex Legends, as it is both stylish and offers a slight edge due to its design. It has a good default iron sight that is slightly wider than other skins. This skin was attainable for free by reaching 3500 points during the Season 13, Awakening collection event.

The Reptilian Fury skin features a lizard mouth on the barrel and scaled edges, staying true to its lizard-themed design. This skin comes with a green and black color scheme with neon effects that glow in gloomy areas of the game maps.

5) Silver Storm

Silver Storm Legendary Havoc skin (Image via ZeoCrysis/YouTube)

The Silver Storm is one of the best legendary Havoc skins in the game. It was unlocked by reaching level 100 of the Battle Pass in Season One of Apex Legends.

This skin is heavily inspired by the Golden Idol skin but instead comes in a silver frame with a black design engraved on its body. This is a reactive skin, and it emits a blue flame while shooting that illuminates the whole weapon.

